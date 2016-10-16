Preview: Rams at Lions

The Detroit Lions haven’t been able to maintain much success on offense, but they might not need too much production from that side of the ball to get back to .500. The Lions aim for a second consecutive victory when they host the offensively challenged Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

The Lions snapped a three-game skid with a 24-23 win over previously undefeated Philadelphia last week despite another uneven performance from the offense. The Rams experienced the opposite in Week 5, losing 30-19 to visiting Buffalo in spite of a season-high 345 total yards – in large part because of three turnovers, the last of which was an interception by Case Keenum that was returned for a touchdown. “We made some plays on third down, we had nine explosive plays against a really good defense, and we had 23 first downs,” Rams coach Jeff Fisher told reporters. “You can take the 32nd in the league and write all you want about it, but this offense is improving.” The Rams have won two of the last three meetings, including a 21-14 victory last season in St. Louis in which Todd Gurley rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Lions -3. O/U: 43.5

ABOUT THE RAMS (3-2): Los Angeles ranks last in the league in total offense (284.2 yards per game) and is tied for last in scoring (16.4 points per game). Keenum has thrown four touchdown passes and five interceptions while being sacked 12 times, and the difficulty in getting the passing game going has left Gurley without much room to run. The defense kept the Rams afloat during their three-game winning streak but failed to produce a turnover last week after coming up with nine takeaways in the first four contests.

ABOUT THE LIONS (2-3): Detroit has faced its own offensive woes at times, failing to produce an offensive touchdown in a Week 4 loss to Chicago and managing only 45 yards in the second half against the Eagles. Matthew Stafford had a season-low 180 passing yards last week but did thrown three touchdown passes for the third time this season, with two going to versatile back Theo Riddick. The Lions have given up at least 110 yards on the ground in four straight games but forced two turnovers last week after producing only one takeaway in their first four contests.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Detroit DE Ziggy Ansah, who has missed the last three games with a high ankle sprain, has registered 6 1/2 sacks in his last six home games.

2. Rams CB Trumaine Johnson, who returned an interception for a touchdown in last year’s meeting, will miss several weeks after fracturing his right ankle against the Bills.

3. Lions WR Anquan Boldin, who is questionable with an ankle injury, has caught a touchdown pass in each of his last three games against the Rams.

PREDICTION: Lions 23, Rams 19