Preview: Rams at Packers

The Green Bay Packers have yet to taste defeat this season and haven’t lost in their last 10 home games. The upstart St. Louis Rams look to put an end to both streaks on Sunday when they visit Lambeau Field to face Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

After edging defending NFC champion Seattle in the season opener, St. Louis recorded its second signature victory of 2015 with a 24-22 triumph over previously unbeaten Arizona last week. Rookie Todd Gurley gashed the Cardinals for 146 yards on 19 carries in his first NFL start, but faces a Packers defense that yielded just 196 total yards in a 17-3 victory over San Francisco. Rodgers is in the early conversation to repeat as league MVP after tossing an NFL-best 11 touchdown passes without an interception. Taken a step further, Rodgers has thrown 580 passes and 48 touchdowns - including the playoffs - since his last interception at home on Dec. 2, 2012.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Packers -9. O/U: 45.5

ABOUT THE RAMS (2-2): Tavon Austin joined Gurley in enjoying a breakout performance last week, reeling in six receptions for 96 yards and two touchdowns after mustering just eight catches for 42 yards in his previous three games. The electric wideout was lined up in various positions - from the slot to the backfield - to create matchup problems for the Arizona defense. Austin’s 14 catches are tied with tight end Jared Cook for the team lead while his 77 yards rushing are second only to Gurley.

ABOUT THE PACKERS (4-0): Rodgers’ success comes with wideout Davante Adams nursing a nagging ankle injury. Adams sat out last week’s victory over San Francisco and has shed the walking boot, but both the Packers and player indicated that they are intent to take it slow in his return to the field. Randall Cobb (team-leading 25 receptions) and James Jones have more than picked up the pace, recording four touchdown catches apiece while tight end Richard Rodgers has two scores in his last three games.

1. Green Bay RT Bryan Bulaga, who practiced on both Wednesday and Thursday, is in line to return to action less than three weeks after undergoing surgery on his left knee.

2. St. Louis did not have an immediate timetable for the return of LB Alec Ogeltree (team-leading 42 tackles), who underwent surgery on his fractured fibula on Tuesday.

3. The Packers are yielding 17.3 points per game, second only the New York Jets (13.8).

PREDICTION: Packers 35, Rams 14