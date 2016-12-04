Patriots stymie Rams in 26-10 win

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Tom Brady became the winningest quarterback in NFL history and the New England Patriots improved to 10-2 with a 26-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Playing their first game of the rest of the season without Rob Gronkowski, the Patriots held the Rams to 25 yards of offense in the first half -- the fewest number of yards ever allowed by New England in a half.

The Patriots, winners of seven of their last eight, built a 17-0 lead and sent the Rams (4-8) to their third straight loss, the seventh loss in their last eight games.

Brady, who threw one touchdown pass, posted the 201st victory counting the postseason in his pro career, breaking the tie he created with Peyton Manning last week. He also picked up his 179th regular-season win, leaving him one shy of Manning and Brett Favre (186 each) as the only quarterbacks with 180 victories.

LeGarrette Blount, who turns 30 Monday, romped 43 yards for a touchdown on a fourth-and-1 on New England's first possession. Brady hit Chris Hogan with a 14-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter and Stephen Gostkowski kicked field goals of 28, 48, 45 and 45 yards again.

The Rams actually moved the ball on their second possession of the fourth quarter but settled for a 44-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein to cut the Patriots lead to 17-3.

Blount, who ran for 88 yards on 18 carries, scored his 13th rushing touchdown of the season, one shy of matching Curtis Martin's club record (1995 and '96).

Brady, playing on a sore knee, finished 33 of 49 for 269 yards. Rookie Malcolm Mitchell and Julian Edelman caught eight passes apiece.

Rookie Jared Goff, who is 201 wins behind Brady, fell to 0-3 but could have had better numbers had it not been for several drops, three of them by top receiver Kenny Britt. On another drop, by Lance Kendricks, the ball popped into the air into a Malcolm Butler interception.

The Patriots were bidding to hold an opponent below 100 yards for the fourth time in team history. The Rams had 96 yards until Goff hit Britt with a 66-yard bomb on fourth-and-11 on the first play after the two-minute warning. Goff connected with Britt on a 1-yard touchdown pass with 1:15 left.

Goff finished 14 of 32 for 161 yards and two interceptions and was sacked four times.

New England's Danny Amendola, who caught three passes for 30 yards, hobbled off the field after getting hit returning a fourth-quarter punt, going to the locker room with an ankle injury.

NOTES: The Rams reportedly signed contract extensions with coach Jeff Fisher and general manager Les Snead, deals done months ago but not announced. Fisher's is for two years and Snead's, according to reports, beyond next season. Former Rams great Eric Dickerson has called for firing Fisher, who is two losses shy of becoming the NFL's all-time losingest coach. He is 31-44-1 in five years with the Rams and is in his seventh straight season without a playoff appearance. His teams haven't won a playoff game since 2003. ... The Rams were missing WR Tavon Austin (44 catches, three touchdowns) because of a chest injury. The Patriots were without key special teamers Matthew Slater (foot) and Jordan Richards (knee). ... The Patriots honored the 2001 championship team commemorating the first of the four New England titles. That team upset the St. Louis Rams. ... The Rams host the Atlanta Falcons next Sunday and the Patriots are home for Monday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens.