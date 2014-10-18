St. Louis Rams - PlayerWatch

RB Chase Reynolds, who was inactive for the game against the 49ers because of a hip injury suffered in practice last week, did not practice Wednesday with what was listed as a thigh injury. He had full participation the final two days of practice.

C Tim Barnes did not practice because of a shoulder injury all week and is doubtful for Sunday’s game against Seattle.

WR Austin Pettis was a new addition to the injury report, and did not practice Wednesday because of an ankle injury. He then had full participation Thursday and Friday.

DT Alex Carrington, who was inactive against the 49ers because of a knee injury, did not practice Wednesday, but was limited Thursday and fully participated Friday.

C Barrett Jones (back) is close to being ready to play, and participated fully in practice all week. He is expected to be active with Tim Barnes doubtful because of a shoulder injury.

CB Trumaine Johnson, who suffered a knee injury in the Aug. 23 preseason game against Cleveland, began practicing Wednesday for the first time since suffering the injury. Johnson was limited for all three days of practice.

CB Brandon McGee, who has been sidelined by a foot injury, returned to practice this week and was limited each day.

RB Zac Stacy, who was slowed by a calf injury in practice last week, did not practice Wednesday because of an ankle injury, but participated fully Thursday and Friday.

LB Jo-Lonn Dunbar was added to the injury report Thursday when he did not practice because of a groin injury. Dunbar was limited Friday.

DE Ethan Westbrooks did not practice Wednesday because of a hand injury and was limited the final two days of practice.