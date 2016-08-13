St. Louis Rams - PlayerWatch

WR Pharoh Cooper, a rookie draft pick from South Carolina, has opened eyes in camp and could solidify a bigger role with a solid performance in preseason games.

QB Jared Goff will likely get ample playing time when the Rams open the preseason against the Cowboys at the Coliseum. Goff is locked in a battle with Case Keenum for the starting job, and he's looking forward to finally taking the step from the practice field to an actual game. He does expect some nervous moments.

DE Quinton Coples, who spent the last two years with the Jets misplaced at outside linebacker, in a 3-4 alignment, is back in his more comfortable spot at defensive end in the Rams 4-3 scheme. Coples, who signed a two-year deal with the Rams in the offseason, is competing for a back-up role in a deep, talented defensive line. He brings solid pass rush skills, having racked up 16.5 sacks over three seasons with the Jets at DE, and could be a decent piece as a rotational pass rusher. The Rams have also used him at defensive tackle during training camp, hoping to get as many pass rushers on the field as possible. It's a position he has a comfort level.

WR Brian Quick has largely been a disappointment since being drafted in the second round of the 2014 draft. And while he showed flashes of his potential in 2014 -- catching 25 passes for 375 yards and three touchdowns -- but a serious shoulder injury cut short his season and he was essentially a non-factor last year. The Rams hope he can finally emerge as the player they hoped he'd be under a new offensive coordinator Rob Boras and position coach Mike Groh in Los Angeles.