Rams record second straight shutout

LANDOVER, Md. - The St. Louis Rams battered quarterback Colt McCoy and dominated the host Washington Redskins in recording a second consecutive shutout victory, 24-0 on Sunday.

“What an effort by those guys,” said coach Jeff Fisher after his Rams held the Redskins to 206 total yards, sacked McCoy six times and improved to 6-7 after entering November at 2-5. “We’re built to rush.”

Indeed. The Rams recorded seven sacks while blanking Oakland 52-0 the previous week.

“When you get two shutouts [in a row for the first time in 69 years], our confidence is super-high,” said defensive tackle Michael Brockers. “This defense is coming together.”

St. Louis’ offense contributed touchdown passes of 1 and 35 yards from Shaun Hill to tight end Jared Cook, while the special teams provided a 78-yard punt return by Tavon Austin (203 combined yards) and a two-point pass from holder Johnny Hekker to Cory Harkey.

Robert Griffin III replaced McCoy for the final two minutes after the latter suffered a sprained neck on the sixth sack. McCoy was taken to a hospital for more testing after the game and didn’t speak to the media.

Griffin, benched by coach Jay Gruden before last week’s game at Indianapolis, completed three of four passes for 33 yards and took a sack. St. Louis, which acquired three first-round picks and a second-rounder from Washington for the right to choose Heisman Trophy winner Griffin second overall in 2012, last held back-to-back foes scoreless when the franchise was in Cleveland in 1945.

“I’ve got to look at the film and try to make a judgment on the quarterback situation,” said Gruden, whose 3-10 team has lost five straight heading into next week’s game at the New York Giants. “We’re all searching for answers. We’re trying to find out who can lead us to victories and who can get this offense on a roll. That obviously is still to be determined.”

Griffin was the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2012 when he set records for passer rating and rushing yards by a rookie quarterback, but he hasn’t finished and won a game in 13 months.

“My focus is to help this team win ... I‘m not going to undermine anybody else,” Griffin said.

Receiver Pierre Garcon, who set the franchise record with 113 catches in 2013, had caught just 10 passes during the previous four games, but he grabbed three on Washington’s first drive. However, after the Redskins moved to the Rams’ 35-yard line, St. Louis safety Rodney McLeod intercepted McCoy’s pass intended for rookie receiver Ryan Grant.

The Rams marched from their 17-yard line to the Washington 22 before consecutive 10-yard penalties ruined the series. When the visitors got the ball back, Hill connected with Cook for a 35-yard touchdown pass. Greg Zuerlein missed the extra point and the Rams led 6-0 at halftime.

Zuerlein, who had never missed a field goal attempt under 30 yards in his three seasons, compounded his missed extra point by sending a 28-yard field-goal try wide right after consecutive sacks by outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan and defensive end Jason Hatcher kept the Rams out of the end zone. Zuerlein, who had made 17 of 21 field goal attempts coming into the game, was wide right yet again from 38 yards as the half ended.

The Rams drove 61 yards in 13 plays to open the second half, with Zuerlein hitting a 34-yarder just inside the right upright for a 9-0 lead.

“I was probably the happiest guy to see that go through,” said Zuerlein, whom Fisher had try a kick in the postgame locker room that he booted on target.

The Redskins bypassed a punt on the ensuing series after Zuerlein’s field goal, but punter Tress Way was stopped 3 yards shy of the marker on his run for the first down. The Rams needed just five plays to make it 17-0 thanks to a 36-yard pass from Hill to receiver Stedman Bailey that put the ball on the Washington 1. That set up Cook’s second score and the two-point toss from holder Hekker to Harkey.

Austin’s touchdown with 1:36 left in the third quarter closed the scoring.

NOTES: OLB Ryan Kerrigan’s two sacks gave him 11.5 for the season and moved him into sixth in Washington history with 36 for his career. ... Rams head coach Jeff Fisher sent all six players who were acquired with the picks the Rams got from the Redskins in the 2012 blockbuster deal out for the coin toss. ... The Redskins played without three starters who were injured against the Colts: WR DeSean Jackson (legs), LB Keenan Robinson (knee), who is the team’s leading tackler, and S Brandon Meriweather (toe). Third-down back Roy Helu joined the injury list with a sprained big toe during the fourth quarter. ... The game was the eighth in 10 years between the non-division rivals, who have played each season except 2007 and 2013 going back to 2005.