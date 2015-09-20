Redskins ride rookie RB Jones, run over Rams 24-10

LANDOVER, Md. - After winning just seven games the past two years and losing their opener at home last week, the Washington Redskins badly needed a victory on Sunday. They got it thanks to two touchdowns and 123 rushing yards from rookie running back Matt Jones and a stingy defense that held St. Louis to 213 yards in a 24-10 victory.

“It’s important for the confidence of these guys,” said Redskins coach Jay Gruden, who debuted with a 4-12 record in 2014. “We gotta get ‘em used to winning.”

The Redskins were seemingly cruising with a 17-point halftime lead, but just 7:59 into the third quarter, the Rams had closed within 17-10 on Greg Zuerlein’s 52-yard field goal and a 40-yard touchdown pass from Nick Foles (17 of 32, 150 yards) to receiver Kenny Britt, who beat Washington cornerback DeAngelo Hall and safety Trenton Robinson.

Veteran end Jason Hatcher told his defensive teammates that they had to finish strong after Washington had led Miami 10-0 last Sunday only to lose 17-10.

“I told the defense that we’ve got to finish,” said veteran end Jason Hatcher, whose unit had failed to hold a 10-point lead in last week’s 17-10 loss to Miami. “I think we made some progress this week ... there’s always room for improvement. We’ve got to forget about this real quick and get ready to roll.”

That’s because on Thursday, the Redskins visit the New York Giants, who beat them by double digits in both matchups last season.

That will be the first NFC East game for Jones, the 6-foot-2, 231-pound third-round draft pick who combined with Alfred Morris for 37 carries on Sunday. His second touchdown against the Rams was, a 3-yard burst with 2:43 to go, concluded a 12-play, 77-yard drive and sealed the result that evened each team’s record at 1-1.

The Rams had nearly as many penalties (nine) as first downs (11), while Jones and Morris totaled 182 rushing yards and the Redskins dominated time-of-possession, 37:18-22:16.

“They just came out and outplayed us,” said Rams cornerback Janoris Jenkins, who left in the fourth quarter with a knee injury.

Down 17-0 at halftime, the Rams finally broke through on their first series of the second half. Wide receiver Tavon Austin ran for 16 and running back Tre Mason followed with 13 to help set up Zuerlein’s field goal. On the fifth play of the next possession, defensive end Robert Quinn knocked the ball loose from Jones and safety T.J. McDonald recovered at the Washington 49. The Foles-to-Britt touchdown came just two plays later and the Rams had scored 10 points in just 2:32.

With the Redskins clinging to the 17-10 lead midway through the fourth quarter, quarterback Kirk Cousins (23 of 27, 203 yards) found tight end Jordan Reed in stride over the middle for a 29-yard catch to the Rams’ 31 on third-and-5. Jones’ clinching score came six plays later.

“I‘m very disappointed,” said Rams head coach Jeff Fisher, whose team had upset defending Super Bowl champion Seattle 34-31 in overtime last Sunday. “In order us to win the game, we were going to have to run it (13 carries, 67 yards), stop the run and get off the field on third down and we didn’t do any one of those with any consistency.”

Washington converted 8-of-16 compared to 2-of-12 for St. Louis.

Each team generated one first down on its first series, but the Rams’ ended when Foles fell on his own fumble and the Redskins’ drive ended when Cousins was sacked by St. Louis defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

When Washington got the ball back, it took just three plays to reach the end zone as Morris burst up the middle for 35 yards and Jones raced 39 yards down the visiting sideline for the touchdown that gave Redskins a 7-0 lead with 7:05 left in the first quarter.

After St. Louis went three-and-out, Cousins found Ryan Grant - starting in place of injured receiver DeSean Jackson - for 35 to jump-start Washington’s ensuing possession. It ended seven plays later with Dustin Hopkins’ 48-yard field goal, his first NFL points, with 53 seconds remaining in the quarter.

The Redskins finished their next drive in the Rams’ end zone. Wide receiver Pierre Garcon fended off Jenkins - who would leave in the fourth quarter with a knee injury -- to haul in Cousins’ 4-yard toss. Jones made the big plays, a 25-yard run and an 18-yard catch and run, as Washington took a 17-0 advantage into the locker room.

NOTES: Redskins RB Alfred Morris passed Terry Allen for fifth place on Washington’s career rushing list with 4,137 yards. ... Although they’re in different divisions, Sunday’s game was the ninth time that St. Louis and Washington have played during the last 11 seasons. ... Robert Griffin III, the Redskins’ starter during most of the past three years, was the inactive No. 3 quarterback for the second straight week. ... Redskins ILB Perry Riley left the game with a calf injury and did not return.