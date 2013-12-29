Preview: Rams at Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are coming off their first home loss since 2011 as they look to lock up home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs when they host the St. Louis Rams on Sunday. Seattle was stunned at home by the Arizona Cardinals last weekend and still needs a victory – or a San Francisco loss – to clinch the NFC West. St. Louis has lost eight consecutive visits to Seattle since posting a playoff win over the Seahawks in the 2004 postseason.

The Rams need a victory to avoid their seventh consecutive losing season and can at least feel good about playing Seattle close during a 14-9 home loss on Oct. 28. The Rams will be without offensive left tackle Jake Long (knee) in the rematch and will again rely on a defense that racked up seven sacks – including three each by Robert Quinn and Chris Long – in the earlier meeting. Seattle cornerback Richard Sherman has an NFL-leading eight interceptions as the star attraction for a unit that leads the NFL in total defense (281.3) and ranks second in scoring defense (14.8).

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Seahawks -10. O/U: 43.

ABOUT THE RAMS (7-8): Quinn had three sacks in last Sunday’s victory over Tampa Bay and has a franchise-record 18 on the season, bettering the mark of 17 set by Kevin Carter in 1999. He is slightly ahead of Indianapolis Colts standout Robert Mathis (17.5) in the battle for the NFL’s sack crown and has also forced seven fumbles – one behind Mathis for the league lead. Quinn has recorded multiple sack-outings five different times in his third NFL season while staking his claim as one of the league’s top defensive players.

ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS (12-3): The play of second-year quarterback Russell Wilson is a prime reason why the offense has sputtered over the past three weeks. Wilson was just 11-of-27 for a career-low 108 yards against the Cardinals and has the same number of interceptions as touchdowns (three each) during a stretch in which Seattle is averaging just 16.7 points. Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell is expecting a bounce-back performance from the player with 25 touchdowns against nine interceptions. “He puts forth great effort, he works hard and he communicates with our guys really well,” Bevell said. “So there’s no doubt that he’ll get it done.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Seattle has won 15 of the last 17 meetings, including the win in St. Louis on Oct. 28.

2. Seahawks RB Marshall Lynch ranks sixth in the NFL with 1,160 rushing yards but had a season-low 23 in the October meeting against the Rams.

3. RB Zac Stacy is 42 yards away from joining Eric Dickerson (1,808 in 1983) and Jerome Bettis (1,429 in 1993) as the only Rams rookies to top 1,000 rushing yards.

PREDICTION: Seahawks 23, Rams 10