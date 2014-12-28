Preview: Rams at Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks attempt to record their sixth straight victory, one that would clinch the NFC West and a first-round playoff bye, when they host the St. Louis Rams on Sunday. Seattle has won eight of its last nine games since suffering a stunning 28-26 loss at St. Louis on Oct. 19. The Rams once again missed the playoffs – they last participated in the postseason in 2004 when they went 8-8 – and haven’t enjoyed a winning season since 2003.

The Seahawks have won nine consecutive home games against St. Louis and Rams coach Jeff Fisher is aware that the environment in Seattle is tough to deal with. “It’s an exciting place, it’s a challenge,” Fisher told reporters. “It’s different than most places in the league. That ‘12th man’ is unique and special. It’s hard to hear and they force mistakes and the take advantage of it.” The Rams have lost their last two games – both at home – and bring a 3-4 road record into their trip to Seattle. The Seahawks rolled up a franchise-record 596 yards in last Sunday’s 35-6 victory over the Arizona Cardinals while St. Louis allowed a season-worst 514 yards while falling 37-27 to the New York Giants.

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Seahawks -13. O/U: 41

ABOUT THE RAMS (6-9): One area in which St. Louis doesn’t lack for talent is on the defensive line, where defensive end Robert Quinn (10.5 sacks) was named to his second Pro Bowl and rookie defensive tackle Aaron Donald (eight sacks) also made the squad. “He came in with great skills for a rookie,” defensive end Chris Long told reporters of Donald. “He just had this natural ability, natural understanding of leverage and pass rush and good hand work. He’s a hard-nosed kid.” Quarterback Shaun Hill passed for a season-best 290 yards in the loss to the Giants and Kenny Britt has a team-best 710 receiving yards. Rookie Tre Mason has a team-best 737 rushing yards and had 85 yards and scored a TD in the October meeting.

ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS (11-4): Seattle is vying to lead the NFL in both scoring defense (16.5) and total defense (268.6) and is sending four defensive players to the Pro Bowl – middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (first trip), cornerback Richard Sherman (second), strong safety Kam Chancellor (third) and free safety Earl Thomas (fourth). Interestingly, outside linebacker K.J. Wright leads the team with 100 tackles and defensive end Michael Bennett has a team-leading seven sacks and weren’t named to the game. Running back Marshawn Lynch (1,246 yards, 12 touchdowns) was the lone offensive player picked – his fifth selection – and he had 113 yards against the Cardinals for his fifth 100-yard outing of the season. Quarterback Russell Wilson passed for 339 yards and rushed for 88 more against Arizona and has 3,236 yards and 20 passing touchdowns to go with 842 rushing yards and six scores.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Rams’ win in October was just their third in the last 19 meetings with the Seahawks.

2. Donald has a sack in seven of St. Louis’ last 10 games.

3. Seattle WR Jermaine Kearse (hamstring) is an unlikely participant.

PREDICTION: Seahawks 30, Rams 3