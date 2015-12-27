Preview: Rams at Seahawks

With a wild-card berth already locked up, the Seattle Seahawks vie for their sixth consecutive victory when they host the NFC West-rival St. Louis Rams on Sunday. Seattle - which will be making its fourth straight appearance in the playoffs - has been clicking offensively since its bye week, scoring 30 or more points in five of its six games and 29 in the other.

The Seahawks improved to 5-2 at home this season with a 30-13 triumph over Cleveland last week. St. Louis plays its final two games on the road, where it has dropped four straight to fall to 1-5. The Rams are coming in on a bit of a roll as they’ve posted home victories over Detroit and Tampa Bay after losing five in a row overall. St. Louis opened the season with a 34-31 home win over the Seahawks but has lost 10 straight in Seattle since recording an overtime victory on Oct. 10, 2004.

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Seahawks -13.5. O/U: 40.5

ABOUT THE RAMS (6-8): Todd Gurley gained only 48 yards rushing against Tampa Bay last week but still eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for the season, becoming the third rookie in team history to reach the plateau and first since Jerome Bettis in 1993. The 21-year-old Gurley has amassed 1,023 yards on 210 carries (4.9 average) but has hit triple digits five times overall and once in his last seven contests. Gurley was chosen to participate in the Pro Bowl, joining defensive tackle Aaron Donald and punter Johnny Hekker - both of whom were picked for the second time in their careers.

ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS (9-5): Russell Wilson has been stellar during Seattle’s five-game winning streak, throwing at least three touchdown passes without an interception in each contest to become the first quarterback in league history to accomplish the feat. Doug Baldwin has been his favorite target, making 10 scoring catches over his last four games to join Jerry Rice as the only players to do so. Wilson is one of seven players that were selected to the Pro Bowl, joining safeties Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas, defensive end Michael Bennett, cornerback Richard Sherman, linebacker Bobby Wagner and return specialist Tyler Lockett.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Rams have averaged 13.7 points on the road this season and 10.4 during their 10-game slide in Seattle.

2. Baldwin’s streak of four straight games with at least two TD catches is tied for the longest in league history.

3. Donald leads all NFL players at his position with 11 sacks.

PREDICTION: Seahawks 37, Rams 27