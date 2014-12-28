Seahawks 20, Rams 6

Rams 20, Seahawks 6: Marshawn Lynch scored the tiebreaking touchdown and Bruce Irvin returned an interception for a score as Seattle defeated visiting St. Louis and clinched homefield advantage throughout the playoffs.

Russell Wilson passed for 239 yards as the Seahawks (12-4) wrapped up the NFC West crown with their ninth win in 10 games. Defensive tackle Jordan Hill also had an interception as Seattle beat the Rams for the 17th time in the past 20 meetings.

Shaun Hill passed for 243 yards but threw two fourth-quarter interceptions for St. Louis (6-10). The Rams managed just 42 rushing yards and were 3-of-12 on third-down conversions.

Jordan Hill dove and intercepted a pass that Shaun Hill was trying to throw to the turf to start the fourth quarter and Lynch capped the ensuing six-play, 54-yard drive with a 9-yard run to give the Seahawks a 13-6 edge with 12:07 remaining. A little over two minutes later, Irvin intercepted the Rams’ quarterback and returned it 49 yards to make it a 14-point margin.

St. Louis led 6-0 at halftime behind Greg Zuerlein field goals of 33 and 52 yards. Seattle’s Steven Hauschka countered with field goals of 42 and 45 yards in the third quarter to knot the score.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Jordan Hill later left with a knee injury and OLB K.J. Wright departed with a hand injury. … The Rams have lost 10 straight visits to Seattle. … The Seahawks were blanked in the first half for the first time since going scoreless against the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 23, 2011.