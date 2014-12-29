Defense helps Seahawks clinch NFC’s top seed

SEATTLE -- When running back Marshawn Lynch crossed the goal line to give the Seattle Seahawks their first lead early in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the St. Louis Rams he skidded to a halt, spun and looked back, as if he were surprised to find no one in pursuit.

It’s been that kind of December for the Seahawks.

The Seahawks used two second-half interceptions to roll into the postseason by way of a 20-6 win over the Rams and secured the NFC’s top seed.

The defending champion Seahawks (12-4) won their sixth in a row, scored two touchdowns in a span of less than 2 1/2 minutes early in the fourth quarter to take a 20-6 lead in a game that helped secure a second consecutive NFC West title.

With the win, Seattle earned a first-round bye, at least one postseason home game and the right to host the NFC Championship Game if the Seahawks get that far.

“It means a lot,” linebacker Bobby Wagner said of the Seahawks clinching homefield advantage through the postseason. “Nobody wants to come up here and play.”

Lynch rushed for 60 yards and the go-ahead touchdown on a 9-yard run that came after defensive tackle Jordan Hill’s interception, putting Seattle ahead 13-6 with 12:07 remaining.

Just over two minutes later, Wagner broke up a pass that ended up in the arms of linebacker Bruce Irvin, who returned the interception 49 yards for another touchdown and a 20-6 lead.

The Rams marched down the field on their next possession but ended up turning the ball over again when Seattle safety Earl Thomas stripped the ball from running back Bennie Cunningham just in front of the goal line. The fumble rolled out of the side of the end zone, resulting in a touchback while giving the Seahawks possession.

“That was huge,” defensive end Cliff Avril said of the second-half turnovers. “Turnovers are big, and we strive to get as many as possible.”

St. Louis quarterback Shaun Hill completed 26 of 37 passes for 243 yards and two interceptions. Seattle’s Russell Wilson was 17 for 25 for 239 yards and an interception.

Seattle had to rally from a 6-0 halftime deficit, due in part to two turnovers and a failed fourth-down conversion.

The Rams (6-10) suffered a double-digit loss season for the first time since 2011, when St. Louis went 2-14.

“It’s certainly not where we wanted to be at the end of the year,” Hill said. “As I’ve said earlier, the difference between 6-10 and 10-6 is a couple of plays in four games out of 16.”

The Seahawks will get a bye before hosting Detroit, Carolina or Arizona in the divisional round of the playoffs. Seattle went 7-1 at home this season and has gone to the Super Bowl in each of its two seasons as the NFC’s top seed (2005 and 2013). The Seahawks have won their past seven home playoff games, dating back to a January 2005 loss to the Rams.

Seattle disproved the belief that Super Bowl champions were doomed to struggle the following year, and now the Seahawks are in position to become the first defending champ to repeat since the New England Patriots did it in 2003 and 2004.

“All you guys kept talking about: ‘You can’t do this. You can’t get back (to the postseason after winning a Super Bowl),” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. “You can. We just did.”

Seattle looked in serious danger of repeating as NFC West champions when it opened the season with a 3-3 record and sat two games behind the Cardinals. But the season-ending knee injury to Arizona quarterback Carson Palmer opened the door for the Seahawks, which closed out on a six-game winning streak that saw opponents score just 39 points -- an average of 6.5 per game.

“You always want to peak at the right time,” Wagner said. “Hopefully, we can keep it up.”

Defense was the name of the game again Sunday, and Seattle had to rally after getting shut out in the first half.

St. Louis took a 3-0 lead on Greg Zuerlein’s 33-yard field goal, which capped off an 11-play drive with 6:25 left in the first quarter, forcing Seattle to rally from a first-half deficit for the fourth consecutive week. Zuerlein added a 52-yard field goal with 4:18 remaining in the first half, as the Rams went into halftime with a 6-0 lead.

Two costly turnovers helped slow down Seattle’s offense in the first half. The Seahawks outgained St. Louis 189-66 in total yardage and had twice as many first downs -- eight to four -- but got slowed by a failed fourth-down conversion, a Wilson interception and a Lynch fumble on three consecutive possessions.

Seattle’s first two drives of the second half resulted in Steven Hauschka field goals as the Seahawks tied the score 6-6 heading into the fourth quarter.

“We gave it our best shot,” Rams coach Jeff Fisher said. “The problem was, we just didn’t finish.”

NOTES: Seahawks LT Russell Okung (bruised lung) returned to the lineup after missing last week’s game at Arizona. ... Seattle S Jeron Johnson suffered a dislocated right elbow during a second-half kickoff return and went into the locker room with his forearm wrapped heavily. ... Seahawks DT Jordan Hill, who had a tide-turning interception Sunday, did not finish the game because of a knee injury he suffered midway through the fourth quarter. Hill was able to walk off the field under his own power. ... The Rams finished with a sub-.500 record for the eighth consecutive season.