St. Louis Rams - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - St. Louis Rams - INSIDE SLANT

The Rams could have a new starting running back Sunday when they face the winless Jacksonville Jaguars at the Edward Jones Dome.

After four games, the Rams are last in the league in rushing, averaging 47.3 yards per game and 2.6 per attempt. Daryl Richardson opened the season as the starter and had 20 attempts for 63 yards in an opening-day win over the Arizona Cardinals.

He injured his foot in that game, and since then he has 22 rushes for 51 yards. Last Thursday against San Francisco, Richardson played only seven snaps in the second half with no rushing attempts after gaining just 16 yards on 12 first-half carries.

Tuesday night, on Twitter, Richardson was asked by a fan if he is still starting. He responded, “not this week man.”

After practice Wednesday, Richardson claimed no decision had been made. “I was really saying it would be a competition,” Richardson said. “I was talking to fans and didn’t mean that.”

When asked what might lead him to believe he might not start, Richardson said, “You can tell from the reps. The coaches haven’t been specific as to who will start. I don’t really know. But there’s been a lot of rotation.”

The other backs are Isaiah Pead, Benny Cunningham and Zac Stacy, who could be in line for a chance after being inactive for two games and playing just one snap against the 49ers. Pead has seven carries for 21 yards, Cunningham 10-for-22 and Stacy 1-for-4.

A coy Stacy also said, “Right now, we don’t know who’s starting Sunday. But we’re all capable.”

When coach Jeff Fisher was asked who will start at running back, he said, “I haven’t decided yet. Probably play most, if not all, the running backs that are active. Depends on what package we’re in when we start the game.”

As for Richardson’s tweet, Fisher was asked whether the team has a policy concerning social media. He said, “Yes, we do. That was just brought to my attention. I was surprised about that. We haven’t gone one direction or the other right now.”

As for whether he is upset with Richardson, Fisher said, “I’ll discuss it. I don’t think he meant it. He’s coming off some injuries and he just needs to be more thoughtful about his responses. Really not going to affect the outcome of the game.”

--For the struggling Rams, the return of linebacker Jo-Lonn Dunbar from suspension this week was just in time.

Dunbar was suspended four games for substance abuse. Meantime, the Rams spent four games being abused by opposing offenses. Dunbar rejoined the team Tuesday and was practicing with the first unit Wednesday.

Dunbar’s strength is run defense, where the Rams are currently ranked 30th in the league, allowing 133.5 rushing yards per game and 4.6 yards per rush. They have been especially vulnerable the last two games, as Dallas’ DeMarco Murray rushed for 175 yards on 26 attempts (6.7-yard average) and San Francisco’s Frank Gore ran for 153 yards on 20 carries (7.7-yard average).

Murray had runs of 36, 41 and two of 14 yards, and Gore had gains of 27, 34, 17 and 18 yards. That’s 201 of their combined 328 yards on just eight attempts.

The timing of Dunbar’s return is even more critical because linebacker Will Witherspoon, signed in July when the Rams knew the Dunbar suspension was coming, injured a hamstring against the 49ers and didn’t practice Tuesday.

So Dunbar is expected to start at strong outside linebacker against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

“I‘m just going to play the way Jo-Lonn plays, which is with hair on fire and just get after some guys and just be Jo-Lonn,” Dunbar said. “That’s the only thing I can be.”

And his teammates were obviously glad to see him return to practice Tuesday, when he was first greeted by defensive end Chris Long.

“It means a lot to have him back,” Long said after the team’s first practice following last Thursday’s 35-11 beatdown by the San Francisco 49ers. “He was an integral part of what we did on defense last season. Everyone welcomes him back with open arms.”

Dunbar did his best to own up to letting down the team.

”I‘m upset that I put myself in this position, but I really came to appreciate what I have,“ he said. ”It was hard watching games during the time away.

“It’s been great to come back and just see smiles on people’s faces. It felt good to know I‘m back around some of the guys and they wanted me here as much as I wanted to be here.”

Asked what is special about Dunbar, Long said, ”His experience. His energy. His effort. His skills. He’s a helluva football player and one of my favorite teammates. He’s a sparkplug for us. Some people gravitate to others, and Jo-Lonn is one of those guys.

“It was an unfortunate situation, but he handled it the best he could. He told us he’d be back, and he is.”

SERIES HISTORY: 4th regular-season meeting. Rams lead series, 2-1. Every game in the three-game series has been decided by three points, including the only game played in Jacksonville, a Jaguars 23-20 overtime win in 2009.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - St. Louis Rams - NOTES, QUOTES

--The release of Max Starks has left the Rams thin at tackle with Rodger Saffold likely still out because of a knee injury. Behind starters Jake Long and Joe Barksdale is Mike Person, who was acquired on waivers from Seattle recently. Starting left guard Chris Williams could also play tackle if necessary, but that would require shuffling at two positions.

Said coach Jeff Fisher, “He’s picking up things well - all the guys. ‘Bou’ (offensive line Coach Paul Boudreau) does a great job with the backups. He’s picking up things well. Tomorrow (Wednesday) we’ll plan on putting shoulder pads on and it’ll be his first opportunity to practice in front of us with pads on.”

--When linebacker Will Witherspoon suffered a hamstring injury against San Francisco, rookie Ray Ray Armstrong replaced him in the base defense. Because the 49ers rarely played three receivers, Armstrong was on the field for 16 plays.

Asked how Armstrong did, Fisher said, “He was physical. He was active, not necessarily correct, but he’s instinctive and he can go. So, we’ve got something there. We just have to bring him along.”

--Rookie wide receiver Tavon Austin has yet to make a large impact. He leads the team with 20 receptions, but for only 124 yards (6.2-yard average) and a long of 14. On four running plays, he has just 10 yards, and 13 punt returns have produced just 42.

That equates to 37 touches for 176 yards, just 4.8 per touch.

Asked about Austin, quarterback Sam Bradford said, “I think positive reinforcement goes a long way with anyone, especially those young guys. Obviously, Tavon is an extremely talented player. He’s a really good football player. He’s being asked to do some things right now that he’s probably not used to. In West Virginia, everything ran through him. He probably never left a game without eight to 10 touches. So, this is a little bit different for him, but we’ve got to keep him going because there are things that he does really well and he’s going to help us.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 25.9 - Percent of conversions the Rams’ offense has had on third down, second-worst in the NFL. In the last two games, it has been 4-for-30.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There’s been a lot of mistakes made in a variety of different areas. To convert third downs, it takes 11 guys doing the right thing. We haven’t had that all the time. I think the biggest thing is keeping ourselves third-and-short, third-and-manageable. A lot of those third downs last week in the second half -- third-and-eight to 10 - everyone in the building knows what’s coming. We’re making it tough on ourselves.” - QB Sam Bradford on the struggles the team has had on third-down conversions.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - St. Louis Rams - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

INJURY IMPACT

--DT Matt Conrath was added to the injury report Thursday with a concussion suffered in practice and was limited. His status for Friday or Sunday’s game is unknown.

--T Rodger Saffold remains out of practice because of a knee injury, but he is hopeful of playing next week against Houston.

--DE William Hayes is still not practicing because of a knee injury suffered in the game against Dallas.

--CB Trumaine Johnson missed practice Wednesday because of an undisclosed illness.

--CB Cortland Finnegan did not practice Wednesday with what was listed as a thigh injury, although Friday it was said he had a hamstring injury.

--LB Will Witherspoon was limited Wednesday with what was listed as a thigh injury, although Friday it was said he had a hamstring injury.

--CB Brandon McGee was limited in practice Wednesday with what was listed as a thigh injury.

GAME PLAN: Control the game. The Rams will go into this game looking to establish a ground game against a Jaguars team that ranks last in the league allowing 164.3 yards per game and 5.2 per rush. The latter figure ranks 29th in the league. Jacksonville’s pass defense is 11th, but they have only had 126 passes attempted against because opponents haven’t had to pass because they have been so far ahead in games.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Rams CB Janoris Jenkins vs. Jaguars WR Justin Blackmon - CB Cortland Finnegan might not play because of a hamstring injury, and if he does, the question will be how effective he will be after struggling in pass defense the last four games. Blackmon is playing his first game of the season, so rust could be an issue, but the Jaguars will likely move Blackmon away from Jenkins and go against Finnegan or Trumaine Johnson.

--Rams WR Chris Givens vs. Jaguars CB Will Blackmon or Alan Ball - Givens is averaging 18.1 yards per reception, but the Rams have to find a way to get him the ball more than 13 times in four games. Ball was limited in practice Wednesday because of a groin injury.