St. Louis Rams - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - St. Louis Rams - INSIDE SLANT

Rams begin three-game road swing in loud Kansas City

It didn’t take long for the St. Louis Rams to begin focusing on another difficult challenge this week at Kansas City.

Good feelings don’t always last long in the National Football League, and coming off a stirring win over the Seattle Seahawks, the Rams know the victory won’t mean as much if the team fails to build on it as they begin a stretch of three consecutive games on the road against the Chiefs, followed by division rivals San Francisco and Arizona.

The Rams will not only have to contend with the quality of the Chiefs’ team, but also handle the noise consistently produced in Arrowhead Stadium.

As head coach Jeff Fisher noted, “As you all know, they have this personal thing with the 12th man in Seattle, so they try to compete. That gives us some kind of indication of how difficult it is to play there because of the noise.”

Despite the noise factor, Fisher is one of the rare coaches that chooses not to pump artificial noise into practice prior to playing at a loud venue.

Said Fisher, “We typically don’t put noise in practice. We work it in camp. We work a silent count. I think if you make a big deal over it, it becomes an even bigger deal. We respect it by all means and we’ll address it. We have to be smart. They take advantage of it. Their defense is an outstanding defense, especially with the two rushers. Both (linebackers Justin) Houston and (Tamba) Hali, they can rush. When you add that speed element there and you can’t hear, you’re going on silent (count), then it puts a lot of pressure on your tackles.”

Rams quarterback Austin Davis will be making his sixth start and third on the road, with the other away games at Tampa Bay and Philadelphia. Asked about Davis dealing with the noise, Fisher said, “He’ll handle that. We’re not concerned about that. As good as you can. It’s one of those deals where it’s hard to be perfect in that environment. But, he’ll make good decisions and we have to help him with different things here and there. I‘m not concerned about his inexperience as it relates to crowd noise.”

Davis said, ”I’ve never been there before but I’ve heard from various sources that it’s a great atmosphere. It’s very loud; it’s fun to play there. We’ll treat it the same as we always do on the road. We’ll use our silent cadence and plan on it not being a problem.

“I think you get used to crowd noises. You kind of get used to using your cadence and doing some different things to handle it. Hopefully, it won’t be an issue.”

Of course, noise won’t have anything to do with the Rams trying to defend quarterback Alex Smith and running back Jamaal Charles.

Said Fisher, “Alex is playing very, very well. Alex has deceptive speed. He can pull the ball down, run for big plays, is making really good decisions. They’ve done some amazing things with him as far as timing’s concerned. That ball’s coming out and it’s accurate and they put a lot of stress on your defense by the way they disperse the receivers. Then of course they have a diverse running game and they’re liable to come up with anything at any time. Obviously, we have concerns about their passing game. But, the run game to me is really going to challenge our defense.”

Of Charles, Fisher said, “He can get to full speed in about a step-and-a-half. It takes him literally two steps and he’s full speed, he’s by you. He’s got the quickness to get through the hole. He’ll break things out the back side, he’s just really difficult to defend. They know that and they’re taking advantage of him. So we’re going to have to be at our best on defense.”

The Rams have done a good job the last three games containing running backs LeSean McCoy (Philadelphia), Frank Gore (San Francisco) and Marshawn Lynch (Seattle). In addition to Charles, the Chiefs can also hit you with Knile Davis.

Said Fisher, “Completely different challenge this week in the run game. It’s unique. It’s a lot of read-option, a lot of that stuff, so I wouldn’t compare them. Now, they’ve got a big back too they go to every once in a while. This challenge is going to be a lot different. We were building ourselves to play the power running game in our division, because there’s a lot of similarities between San Francisco and Seattle. We’re settling down. We’re getting people in the right places. But again, to me that’s past. This thing is going to be a big challenge for us. A huge challenge for us.”

SERIES HISTORY: 11th regular-season meeting. Chiefs lead series, 6-4. Kansas City has won the last five games in the series, all played with the Rams representing St. Louis. Two of the games played in Kansas City, in 2000 and 2002, were won by the Chiefs by a combined score of 80-27. The last two games, in 2006 and 2010 in St. Louis, were won by the Chiefs by a combined score of 58-30. The last Rams win in the series came in Kansas City in 1994 during the team’s last season in Anaheim.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - St. Louis Rams - NOTES, QUOTES

--Wide receiver Chris Givens’ 30-yard reception in Sunday’s game against Seattle likely contributed to the decision to release wide receiver Austin Pettis on Monday. Pettis and practice-squad receiver Emory Blake were released two days after being late for a Saturday meeting. Pettis was inactive for the game against the Seahawks.

Givens had been inactive the previous two games and still only played five snaps even with Pettis inactive.

Head coach Jeff Fisher said of Givens, “It was a short-term thing that he had to be flexible. He understood that. Nobody likes being inactive, especially if you’ve been a contributor like he has been, but he worked right through it. Some guys can just mope around and not work hard and he worked even harder, which was good to see. It wasn’t a message. It was by no means intended as a message sent to him. It was just the way things worked out when Tavon (Austin) was down and Tavon came back up, it was the way things worked. We usually keep six receivers, but we have some other areas that we need to look at.”

Asked whether Pettis’ departure also indicates how the receiving corps has improved, Fisher said, “I believe that they’ve stepped up. They’ve stepped up. Brian (Quick) is stepping up and making plays. Kenny (Britt) is doing good things for us. Stedman (Bailey) is going to get more involved. Obviously you can see, we’re trying to get Tavon the ball as well.”

--Running back Zac Stacy missed a practice day because of calf injury before the Week 6 Monday night game against San Francisco, then missed one day last week because of an ankle injury. Stacy was on the field for one snap against Seattle, and did not have a touch.

Fisher, when asked about Stacy’s role, said, “We’ve got three outstanding runners. As I mentioned, we think Trey Watts can also help us, so we’re going to use them all. It’ll be a week-to-week thing. Zac could get 25 carries this week. We had some things in early this week. It was working so we decided to stay with ‘Mase’ (Tre Mason). It’s nothing that Zac has done or hasn’t done. He’s been a little banged up the last couple of weeks, but obviously he’s an outstanding runner as well. We clearly have significant depth there at the position.”

When asked if Stacy played less because of an injury issue, Fisher said, “Well, he missed some practice time the last couple of weeks. Had the calf and then had some other things working. The good thing about this is he’ll come back and should be 100 percent this week and just see where it goes.”

--Rookie guard Greg Robinson made his second start against Seattle, and Fisher said, “Greg played a little better. He was physical. Had a few mistakes but was really physical. He’s got to clean some things up with his hands a little bit. I think he got away with a couple potential holds, but he was dominant in there. He did some good things. That’s an outstanding front, an outstanding front four, and he hung in there with them.”

--When cornerback Janoris Jenkins missed some snaps against Seattle because of a knee injury, rookie Marcus Roberson came in and played 13 snaps before Jenkins returned.

Fisher said of Roberson, “Marcus came in, had a couple tackles. He knows what to do. He’s doing well on special teams. It’s interesting; at one point against the world champs we had three rookies in the secondary. They hung in there. He’s a good, solid backup that’s ready to play, that’s important. It’s the hardest thing to do, is to prepare and be ready to play. But, he was fine.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 122.2 - Quarterback Austin Davis’ passer rating on third down, good for third-best in the NFL behind Philip Rivers and Tony Romo. On third down, Davis has completed 65.5 percent of his passes with a average per attempt of 8.05 and seven of his nine touchdown passes have come on third down.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s in the building and it happens to be my favorite trophy in the building. I‘m not real fond of the Super Bowl trophy in the building. Yeah, so we’re going to do everything we can to keep it.” - Rams head coach Jeff Fisher on the Missouri Governor’s Cup, which goes to the winner of this game. The trophy is with the Rams because they won the last preseason game between the teams in 2012. Fisher isn’t enamored with the Super Bowl trophy from the 1999 season because the victory came over his Tennessee Titans.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - St. Louis Rams - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

ST. LOUIS RAMS

--Out: C Tim Barnes (shoulder), CB Brandon McGee (foot)

--Questionable: CB Janoris Jenkins (knee), CB Trumaine Johnson (knee)

--Probable: WR Kenny Britt (ankle), RB Benny Cunningham (knee), LB Jo-Lonn Dunbar (toe), DE William Hayes (illness), S T.J. McDonald (concussion), T Rodger Saffold (knee), DE Ethan Westbrooks (hand), K Greg Zuerlein (illness)

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

--Out: WR Donnie Avery (groin), CB Christopher Owens (knee)

--Questionable: S Eric Berry (ankle), WR Junior Hemingway (hamstring)

--Probable: RB Cyrus Gray (hand), LB Justin Houston (ankle), TE Travis Kelce (ribs), CB Sean Smith (groin)

PLAYER NOTES

--RB Benny Cunningham was added to the injury report Thursday with a knee injury.

--LB Marshall McFadden was signed from the practice squad by the Rams Tuesday (Oct. 21) to fill the roster spot opened by the Monday release of WR Austin Pettis. McFadden was signed to the team’s practice squad on Oct. 7 and now gives them six linebackers on the roster.

--DE William Hayes did not practice Wednesday because of an illness. He returned for full participation Thursday.

--S T.J. McDonald (concussion) did not practice Wednesday, and was limited Thursday as he advances through the concussion protocol. McDonald played all 71 defensive snaps against Seattle as well as 11 on special teams.

--WR Kenny Britt, who suffered an ankle injury during Sunday’s game against Seattle but returned to play, did not practice Wednesday, but had full participation Thursday.

--CB Janoris Jenkins, who suffered a knee injury against Seattle but returned to play the rest of the game after missing 13 snaps, did not practice Wednesday, but had full participation Thursday.

--G Rodger Saffold, who suffered a knee injury late in Sunday’s game against Seattle, did not practice Wednesday, but had full participation Thursday.

--C Tim Barnes, who missed Sunday’s game against Seattle because of a shoulder injury suffered the previous Monday night against the 49ers, did not practice Wednesday and Thursday.

--LB Jo-Lonn Dunbar, who was bothered last week by a thigh injury but played 28 snaps against Seattle, was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday because of a toe injury.

--CB Trumaine Johnson is still limited in practice as he recovers from a knee injury suffered in an Aug. 23 preseason game against Cleveland. As of Sunday’s game against Seattle, Johnson has been out eight weeks.

--CB Brandon McGee, who has missed the last four games because of a foot injury, returned to full participation in Wednesday’s practice, but was back to being limited Thursday.

--DE Ethan Westbrooks, who was inactive for Sunday’s game against Seattle because of a hand injury suffered the previous Monday night against the 49ers, fully participated in practice Wednesday and Thursday.

GAME PLAN: The Rams were conservative in their approach against Seattle, but opened up the offense on a crucial fourth-quarter drive. They will likely do more of the same early against the Kansas City pass rush and see how the line handles the noise. The Chiefs have allowed 4.7 yards per rush, so the Rams are expected to once again try to establish the run with RB Tre Mason, who had 85 yards against Seattle.

Defensively, it’s simple: slow down the Kansas City ground attack and try to get to QB Alex Smith, who has been sacked 16 times in the first six games.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Rams DRE Robert Quinn vs. Chiefs LT Eric Fisher. Fisher, the first overall choice in the 2013 draft, is playing his first season on the left side. Quinn finally registered his first sack Sunday against Seattle, and will be hoping to continue adding to his total this week.

--Rams Ts Jake Long and Joe Barksdale vs. Chiefs OLBs Tamba Hali and Justin Houston. Long has struggled with speed rushers, and he will have to handle Hali (4.0 sacks) to keep the pressure off QB Austin Davis. Houston has 6.0 sacks and will also be a challenge for Barksdale.