St. Louis Rams - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - St. Louis Rams - INSIDE SLANT

Five weeks ago, St. Louis Rams quarterback Austin Davis was sitting on top of the world. He had been named the team’s starting quarterback for the rest of the season by head coach Jeff Fisher after playing well in a win over Tampa Bay and losses to Dallas and Philadelphia.

Even retired quarterback Brett Favre, whose records Davis broke at Southern Mississippi, chimed in, saying Davis reminded him of players like Kurt Warner that shined when they finally got their chance to play. Peter King, on the MMQB.com website, listed Davis as one of the top five free-agent possibilities for 2015 when he will be restricted.

However, all the accolades were silenced Tuesday when Fisher made the decision to turn the reins over to Shaun Hill, informing both players with phone calls. The team was told in a Wednesday morning meeting as they began preparations for Sunday’s home game against Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos.

Said Fisher, who appeared to be leaning toward staying with Davis after Sunday’s 31-14 loss to Arizona, ”It’s never an easy decision when you make a change in the middle part of the season. We looked at things Monday night and I had lengthy discussions with the offensive staff and just felt that the best thing to do was to lean on the experienced quarterback. I told the team today, in front of Austin, how much I appreciated Austin and his work ethic and his poise, his dedication and the tireless effort that he put in to prepare himself to play. He’s much better now than he was when he started, but I made the decision to go ahead and play with Shaun.

“It’s all out in the open, there’s no controversy. We’re moving forward with an experienced quarterback that for all intent and purposes lost his job because of injury. You all understand why we went that way because of the production that we got earlier out of Austin. The last few weeks have been difficult for him. The defenses that he’s faced have been especially good. Again, I don’t want to present anything that appears to be cloudy, but this is in my opinion and the offensive staff’s opinion, what’s best for this football team right now.”

Fisher said simply, “We’re going to give Shaun an opportunity to do what we brought him here to do. That was to be the backup to Sam (Bradford).”

Hill, who became the starter when Bradford tore his ACL in an Aug. 23 preseason game against Cleveland, played the first half of the season opener against Minnesota, but injured his quad late in the second quarter.

Davis played the rest of that game, and started the next eight. In those first three games, he passed for 937 yards, completing 67.5 percent of his passes with six touchdowns, two interceptions and a 100.6 passer rating. Against the Cowboys and Eagles, the Rams had 448 and 466 yards, respectively. However, in the next five games against difficult defenses -- San Francisco twice, Seattle, Kansas City and Arizona - Davis completed just 59.2 of his attempts for 869 yards, six touchdowns, six interceptions and a 73.4 passer rating.

In the last two games against the 49ers and Cardinals, Davis completed 57.0 percent for 481 yards, three touchdowns, five interceptions and a passer rating of 61.2.

Many of the turnovers came in the fourth quarter. Sunday, against Arizona, he had two interceptions in the final quarter, one that was returned for a touchdown, and also had a sack/fumble returned for a score. The Rams lead the NFL with eight return touchdowns against, six of which came on Davis interceptions (four) or sack/fumbles (two).

Fisher said he told Austin of the decision when “I found Austin in the quarterback room last night preparing for this game. We had a great visit, he understands. He talked about the respect factor that he has for those guys that are playing this game really well week, after week, after week because of how hard that position is to play. He’s in a good place. He’s going to prepare just like he has been to back up Shaun.”

Hill said he was ”a little bit“ surprised when he spoke to Fisher Tuesday. He said, ”I missed the first call but then had a text message to call back. I kind of figured something was up. When it’s coach Fisher, you call him back.

“(But) there’s not a whole lot that surprises me anymore to be honest with you.”

He did acknowledge the last eight weeks have been tough because he entered the season with the chance to be a starter after essentially being a career backup.

“Yeah, as a competitor (it was tough),” he said. “At the same time, you still have a job to do. You just kind of have to dust yourself off and go do what you’re asked to do. It was hard, but still at the same time, it’s not like getting cut and you’re out of here. You’ve got to really be able to wipe it off and accept your role at that time. Also, I had the two weeks of injury that I was just fighting to get a jersey. I knew those weeks I wasn’t going to be starting, so as it kind of all played out, the hard part was those two weeks when I was hurt.”

He also understood why he didn’t get the job back when his injury healed. Hill said, ”Austin did a great job. He was playing really well. So, surprised? Like I said, not a lot surprises me anymore in this league. Austin was doing a great job. I understood why they did it.

“I accepted my role and tried to focus on that, what I could do to help Austin and what I could do to help the team, giving them a good look throughout the week. You’ve got to just swallow your pride.”

Now, Hill is preparing for the Broncos with a different mindset than he had for the last eight games, saying, “Obviously there’s some excitement that kicks in. But I‘m just 1/11th on offense. You go out and you prepare the best you can for Sunday.”

SERIES HISTORY: 13th regular-season meeting. Rams lead series, 7-5. The Rams have won two consecutive games in the series and three of the last four. The two teams have played twice in St. Louis, and the Rams won both, in 2000 and 2006.

NFL Team Report - St. Louis Rams - NOTES, QUOTES

--Defensive end Chris Long, on reserve/injured-designated for return since injuring his ankle in the season opener, returned to practice Wednesday. The Rams have 21 days for Long to practice and decide whether to activate him.

Said head coach Jeff Fisher, “We started the window for Chris, so he’ll be able to practice. He didn’t do much today, but he’s going to keep adding to it. That designated IR situation gives you a 21-day period. We think he’ll definitely be ready to play within that time period. We wanted to get him back on the field.”

Said Long, “This was a good start. I‘m heavy into rehab still, and I still have a ways to go. But it was great to be out there with my teammates.”

--Linebacker Alec Ogletree has shown improvement in recent weeks and had a red-zone interception against Arizona Sunday in which he was run out of bounds by Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer after a 44-yard gain.

Asked if Ogletree might have heard about that from teammates, head coach Jeff Fisher said, “Yeah, I‘m sure he did on the plane last night. Carson did have an angle. Still, he can gather and let Carson run by and go back inside. It was a 44-yard return; maybe the outcome’s different (if he got by Palmer).”

Fisher later said on a TV broadcast, “Don’t let the 34-year-old quarterback catch you.”

The Rams led 14-10 at the time, and despite good field position, they failed to capitalize with any point.

As for Ogletree’s better production, Fisher said, “He’s played good football. We’ve made a concerted effort to get him behind the ball, coach Williams (defensive coordinator Gregg Williams) has. That’s where he’s best, just running and slipping blocks and taking on blocks. He’s been much more productive. Good pressure. Ball skills, hands-on. When he caught the, one he anticipated, read the formation, recognized the route that was coming and put himself in a position to make another play. He’s playing much better in the last two weeks.”

--Right tackle Joe Barksdale had been one of the team’s most consistent linemen, but he has struggled in recent games.

Said Fisher, “Kansas City (in Week 9) was tough. That was a tough matchup for him, but he’s battling. He’s playing well against the run. I think we just started talking about him in Kansas City because he had a hard time. Prior to that he was playing solid football. He’s battling. He and Davin (tight guard Davin Joseph) are working as best they can together and communicating. It’s going to appear soft at times. That happens against good defenses.”

--Fisher has been pleased with the quick adjustment safety Mark Barron has made after being acquired in a trade Oct. 28.

Asked about the impact Barron made in his first extensive game action on defense Sunday against Arizona, Fisher said, “He did, the sacks, the pressure, the contact. On the first completion in zone coverage was a huge hit. I think, you get a sense for his physical stature out there. There was a screen pass and the guard was out in space and he took the guard on. Most DBs would be tumbling or go low. He took the guard on high, bounced off and got an assist. He’s a physical player.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 46 - Number of negative running plays by the improved run defense this season, second most in the league. Rookie DT Aaron Donald has 12 tackles for loss.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It is. It’s all about that in our opinion. We talked about it as a staff. We had in the last six games, four of them have been on the road, each team’s playing good defense. We just got to become more consistent running the football, protecting. I think the big thing right now is our third-down. We converted one third-down (Sunday) and that doesn’t give you a chance to accumulate the touches that you want.” - Head coach Jeff Fisher, saying recent offensive problems have occurred because of the high-quality defenses the Rams have played.

NFL Team Report - St. Louis Rams - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

Friday injury report

DENVER BRONCOS

--Out: RB Ronnie Hillman (foot)

--Doubtful: TE Virgil Green (knee)

--Probable: RB Montee Ball (groin), S Quinton Carter (knee), T Ryan Clady (groin), T Paul Cornick (shoulder), G Orlando Franklin (knee), LB Nate Irving (knee), LB Steven Johnson (ankle), RB Juwan Thompson (knee)

ST. LOUIS RAMS

--Out: CB Marcus Roberson (ankle)

--Doubtful: LB Daren Bates (groin), CB Lamarcus Joyner (groin), WR Damian Williams (hamstring)

--Questionable: DT Alex Carrington (quadricep)

--Probable: DE William Hayes (fibula), LB Will Herring (foot), LB James Laurinaitis (foot)

PLAYER NOTES

--LB James Laurinaitis did not practice Wednesday because of a foot injury, but is expected to play Sunday against Denver. Laurinaitis was still on the field and helping with play-calls during practice. Thursday, he had limited participation in practice.

--DB Lamarcus Joyner (groin) did not practice Wednesday and Thursday.

--CB Marcus Roberson, who did not play Sunday against Arizona because of an ankle, did not practice Wednesday and Thursday.

--LB Daren Bates, who did not play against Arizona Sunday because of a groin injury suffered in practice last week, did not practice Wednesday and Thursday.

--WR Damian Williams (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday and Thursday.

--DE Williams Hayes (fibula) did not practice Wednesday, but hasd full participation Thursday.

--DT Alex Carrington (quad) did not practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday.

--LB Will Herring (foot) was limited in practice in Wednesday, and was then did not practice Thursday.

GAME PLAN: To have any chance of pulling off a major upset, the Rams have to control the ball on offense to keep it out of QB Peyton Manning’s hands, which means converting third downs. On defense, it’s somehow getting Manning and the offense off the field.

Said head coach Jeff Fisher, ”We’ve got to make plays. Receivers have to get open. We have to do potentially some different things scheme-wise. We’ve had a couple games where we were productive. The most important thing with third down is what happens prior to that. The longer the down and distance is the harder it is to convert. We’ve got to keep manageable down and distance situations.

“(On offense), the cast that they have surrounded him with is outstanding. It really tests your defense. It requires patience. You have to run the football and get their punter on the field. I‘m trying to simplify things for you, but you run it on offense and your goal is to get their punter on the field. Then you have a chance.”

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Rams DRE Robert Quinn vs. Broncos LT Ryan Clady.

One of the best pass rushers in the NFL will be matched up against one of the best left tackles. What else can you say? Should be a classic battle, with Quinn trying anything and everything to get pressure on Peyton Manning.

--Rams pass defense vs. Broncos passing game. Unless the Rams can get pressure on Manning, which doesn’t happen often, it will up to the secondary to cover the multitude of options he has in the passing game. The Rams are allowing their opponents to complete 69.6 percent of their pass attempts and a passer rating of 102.6. Manning’s pinball numbers include 29 touchdowns, 2,912 yards, just seven interceptions and a 112.0 passer rating. WRs Demaryius Thomas (1,002 yards) and Emmanuel Sanders (852) have already totaled 1,854 yards, while TE Julius Thomas has 12 touchdown receptions. It could be a long afternoon for CBs Janoris Jenkins, Trumaine Johnson and E.J. Gaines, along with FS Rodney McLeod.