St. Louis Rams - TeamReport

St. Louis Rams head coach Jeff Fisher and defensive coordinator Gregg Williams believe the team is making strides on defense, and a big reason is the continued development of strong safety T.J. McDonald, a third-round pick in 2013, and free safety Rodney McLeod, an undrafted free agent in 2012.

Said Williams of the duo, “They’re very good players. They do a great job with all of the adjustments. Our safeties have to be in sync with the middle linebacker. Then our safeties and the middle linebacker have to be an extension of me from the sideline in the communication process of all the multiple things that we do. They’re playing really good right now. Playing at a really high level and they’re able to make some nice plays that on interceptions, pass breakups and also some contact issues, legally the way they’re supposed to do it. They’re doing very well. I‘m very pleased with them. They’re young and they’re only going to get better.”

McDonald is third on the team with 93 tackles, while McLeod with 72. McDonald is second on the team with 66 solo stops.

Fisher has said he thinks McDonald is playing at a Pro-Bowl level, and McDonald was asked by the Oakland media where he believes he and McLeod rank.

“I think that you have to put us up there with the top,” McDonald said. “I think that right now, how we’re playing and what we’ve been doing - tackling well, doing things as far as showing different coverages and whatnot, confusing different offenses and being able to come down and make plays. It all comes down to making plays, and I feel like we’ve made plays. I think that we just have to keep putting those games together.”

Williams also rates McDonald as Pro-Bowl caliber.

”I think he is, I really do,“ Williams said. ”Really this last month he’s played better each and every week. We’re challenging him a lot behind the scenes. He’s accepting every challenge. Even in (a recent) practice, I don’t know if you guys watched him, a few things that I kind of attacked him on in the meetings that he brought out to the field and he did very well. I’ve been real pleased with how he’s playing. Got to continue to stay healthy, but he’s playing at an awful high level.

While there were those that stereotyped McDonald as merely a box safety, Williams said, “I liked him coming out and I really believe that his cover skills are more than adequate. He can do an awful lot of things in a lot of different systems, a lot of different design of the coverages. Until you get a chance to go and be with him and see all the different things that he can do, I think we’ve just scratched the surface on some of the things that we can do with him. He’s a part of the game plan every week.”

McDonald and McLeod have asserted themselves as leaders, along with middle linebacker James Laurinaitis.

“You’ll see that leadership has no age,” Williams said. “Guys who are leaders on your team set an example that somebody else wants to be like them. I think you’re starting to see him be more vocal, too because the example of his play is now allowing him to speak more and he’s starting to say more and do more things behind the scenes from a leadership role that normal people want to say, ‘Well because a guy’s talking he must be a leader.’ Talking’s not leadership. Doing is leadership and then when you do say something maybe they’ll pay attention. He’s doing a good job with that.”

SERIES HISTORY: 13th regular-season meeting. Raiders lead series, 8-4. The two teams have split four games since the Rams moved to St. Louis from Los Angeles in 1995, the same year the Raiders returned from L.A. to Oakland. In those last four, the Rams won the only game played in St. Louis in 2002.

NFL Team Report - St. Louis Rams - NOTES, QUOTES

--Wide receiver Stedman Bailey had seven receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown against San Diego and is getting more involved in the offense.

Bailey had a good conclusion to his 2013 season, but was then suspended for the first four games of this season. The suspension was reduced to two games when the league and NFLPA agreed to an adjusted drug policy in September.

However, with Brian Quick and Kenny Britt playing well, Bailey didn’t get a lot of opportunities. He did this past Sunday. He was targeted nine times, and one of the receptions came on a fake punt that resulted in a first down.

“I just know that this is a game of patience,” Bailey said. “Sometimes you’ve got to be patient. And whenever your number’s called, make sure you’re there to make the play.”

Said head coach Jeff Fisher, ”It’s just games and situations and opportunities. We’re settling in right now to a really good group. He’s been obviously doing really good things for us on special teams. But it’s (quarterback) Shaun (Hill) throwing the ball where the ball’s supposed to go.

“You can see what he can do. He had really good run after catch and was very productive.”

--Rams right tackle Joe Barksdale was originally a third-round pick of the Raiders in 2011, but was waived early the following season. He became a starter near the end of the 2012 season, and has been a mainstay at that spot the last two seasons.

Head coach Jeff Fisher told the Oakland media, “Joe’s been really solid, really solid for us out there. He’s really fun to coach. He loves to practice and I‘m just real proud of him. He’s worked very hard and I think each week he’s got a different challenge. He understands the difficulty in the matchups and he takes those challenges on. He knows he’s not going to win every time, but he’s a smart player and we were fortunate to be in the position to claim him.”

--The Rams took a chance on wide receiver Kenny Britt in the offseason, and the gamble has worked out even if it was minimized by signing him to a one-year contract. Head coach Jeff Fisher was with the Titans when Britt was drafted, and believed in him. Now, it appears the Rams will try to re-sign him after the season.

Said Fisher, “He’s been there every single day. He’s not missed a practice. He plays through things in the game. He’s doing a great job blocking for us. He’s got big-play potential and it showed last week. He’s really having fun. I think he’s got a lot of football left in him.”

Asked about Britt’s maturation off the field, “I’ve said this many times: It was wrong place at the wrong time. A lot of things were taken out of context. Has a big heart, loves the game, is a great teammate, he’s always been that. I think he understands things are different now and you’ve got to be aware of your surroundings and all that. He is 110 percent into football right now and that’s great.”

--Defensive end Chris Long, currently on reserve/injured, designated for return, began his third week of practice and is getting close to being activated. Long began practicing on Nov. 12, so the 21-day period expires next Tuesday.

After practice Wednesday, Fisher said, “He’s coming on. He did a little more today.”

As for what long can mean to the defense when he returns and is able to play at a hogh level, Fisher said, “We’ve missed him. We’ve missed his production. We’ve missed the consistent year after year sack production and his ability to play the run. When he comes back it should help us improve in those areas.”

When asked if Long has begin lobbying to be activated, Fisher said, “Yes, it’s already started.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 50-27 - Combined record of the seven teams the Rams have lost to this season. The Vikings (4-7) are the only team with a losing record. The other six have a combined record of 46-20.

QUOTES TO NOTE: “We discussed it this morning. It’s just such a difficult situation. We had an opportunity to get involved in August with the three football teams and the organization has done some other things. Hopefully, as soon as things settle down then we’ll get back involved. As we talked as a group it’s our community, it’s their neighbors. Everybody cares deeply about what’s going on and hopes things can get settled as soon as possible.” - Coach Jeff Fisher on whether the team talks about the situation in Ferguson, Mo.

NFL Team Report - St. Louis Rams - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--G Davin Joseph (not injury related) was added to the practice report Thursday when he did not practice.

--LB Alec Ogletree (illness) was added to the practice report Thursday when he was limited in practice.

--LB Will Herring (foot), who did not practice Wednesday was limited on Thursday.

--CB Marcus Roberson (ankle), who has been inactive the last three games, continues to be sidelined and did not practice Wednesday or Thursday.

--WR Kenny Britt (back), who did not practice Wednesday, participated fully on Thursday.

--CB E.J. Gaines (knee), who did not practice Wednesday, participated fully on Thursday.

--LB James Laurinaitis (ankle), who did not practice Wednesday, participated fully on Thursday.

--DE Robert Quinn (not injury related), who did not practice Wednesday, participated fully on Thursday.

--C Scott Wells (not injury related), who did not practice Wednesday, participated fully on Thursday.

--DE Eugene Sims (not injury related) did not practice Wednesday and Thursday.

--TE Cory Harkey (thigh) was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday.

--TE Jared Cook (back), who was limited in practice Wednesday, participated fully on Thursday.

--DT Alex Carrington (thigh), who has been inactive for the last two games, was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday.

--DB Lamarcus Joyner (groin), who has been inactive for the last two games, participated fully in practice Wednesday and Thursday.

GAME PLAN: The Rams will look to run the ball against the Raiders and set up play-action for throws downfield to WRs Kenny Britt and Stedman Bailey. On defense, they hope to get pressure on QB Derek Carr by stopping the run and putting the Raiders in long-yardage situations.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Rams DRE Robert Quinn vs. Raiders LT Donald Penn. Oakland QB Derek Carr has been sacked just 12 times, and much of that is because he gets rid of the ball quickly and throws numerous short passes. His completions have averaged a mere 9.4 yards. Penn will work to keep the explosive Quinn away.

--Rams RB Tre Mason vs. Raiders LBs Kahlil Mack, Sio Moore and Miles Burris. The Raiders have allowed a large number of rushing yards, thanks largely to opponents running the ball with leads. However, they have allowed just 3.8 yards per run. The Rams will try to establish the run with Mason, but it could be tough against Oakland’s active linebackers. Burris is seco0nd on the team with 106 tackles, Moore third with 97 and Mack fourth with 64.