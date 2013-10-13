Preview: Rams at Texans

Quarterback Matt Schaub is experiencing a miserable stretch and might need a strong rebound performance to retain his job when the Houston Texans host the St. Louis Rams on Sunday. Schaub has thrown a pick-six interception in four consecutive games – the first NFL player to ever do so – and his struggles have been magnified by a three-game losing streak that has seen the Texans outscored 87-32. St. Louis defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars to snap a three-game skid last Sunday.

Schaub threw three interceptions in last Sunday’s 34-3 loss to San Francisco and was pulled in favor of T.J. Yates. Houston coach Gary Kubiak weighed making a change in starters and decided to stick which Schaub, who has been picked off nine times after throwing just 12 in 2012. “I never was worried about that,” Schaub said. “I’m a quarterback of this team. I’ve worked very hard to be in this position and be the quarterback for this team.” Rams quarterback Sam Bradford has tossed just three interceptions.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Texans -7.5. O/U: 43.

ABOUT THE RAMS (2-3): Bradford is coming off a three-touchdown performance against Jacksonville and has thrown for 1,315 yards and 10 scores. St. Louis ranks 29th in the NFL in rushing offense and team leader Daryl Richardson (162 yards) averages a paltry 2.9 yards per carry but rookie Zac Stacy impressed with 78 yards against the Jaguars in his first career start. Wideout Tavon Austin leads all NFL rookies with 23 receptions while Austin Pettis has four touchdown catches over his last four games. The Rams allow 382.4 yards per game – 23rd in the NFL – despite the superb play of defensive end Robert Quinn (five sacks).

ABOUT THE TEXANS (2-3): Arian Foster has rushed for 390 yards and is just 89 yards away from reaching 5,000 for his career. Veteran receiver Andre Johnson (shin) is tied for second in the NFL with 37 receptions but rates as a game-time decision. Houston leads the NFL in total defense (260.2 per game) and 2012 NFL Player of the Year J.J. Watt has 3.5 sacks but the team sacks leader is linebacker Whitney Mercilus with 4.5. The Texans lead the NFL in passing defense (134.2) and haven’t allowed a quarterback to throw for 200 yards.

EXTRA POINTS

1. This is only the third meeting between the clubs with Houston evening the slate in the most-recent matchup when Schaub passed for 367 yards in a 16-13 victory in 2009.

2. Rams coach Jeff Fisher went 7-3 against Kubiak’s Houston teams when he was coach of the Tennessee Titans.

3. Texans TE Owen Daniels (fractured fibula) will miss at least the next eight weeks after being injured against San Francisco.

PREDICTION: Texans 31, Rams 20