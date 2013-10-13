FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rams 38, Texans 13
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 13, 2013 / 8:17 PM / 4 years ago

Rams 38, Texans 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Rams 38, Texans 13: Sam Bradford matched a career high with three touchdown passes as the visiting Rams handed the sinking Texans their fourth consecutive defeat.

Alec Ogletree had a 98-yard interception return for a touchdown and Daren Bates returned a fumbled kickoff for a score as St. Louis (3-3) won its second straight game. Cory Harkey, Lance Kendricks and Brian Quick all had short scoring receptions and the Rams forced four turnovers and had five sacks.

Arian Foster rushed for 141 yards for Houston (2-4), which self-destructed in the third quarter while allowing a pick-six interception return for the fifth straight game. Bradford hit Quick for a 4-yard score midway through the stanza and St. Louis’ Keyshawn Martin fumbled the ball on the ensuing kickoff and Bates returned it 11 yards to make it 31-6.

Texans’ fans cheered when embattled quarterback Matt Schaub departed with a right ankle injury. Later in the drive, backup quarterback T.J. Yates was intercepted on fourth down – the first of two he threw – with Ogletree cruising down the left sideline with the second longest interception return in franchise history to give the Rams a 32-point lead.

St. Louis led 17-6 at halftime behind a pair of 2-yard scoring passes to Harkey and Kendricks. Houston finally found the end zone on Ben Tate’s 1-yard run with 3:15 remaining in the game.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Schaub, who had an interception returned for touchdown in the previous four contests, was 15-of-21 for 186 yards before exiting. … The Rams were outgained 412-216 – Bradford passed for 117 and rookie RB Zac Stacy had 79 on the ground – while scoring 38 points for the first time since 2006. … Foster, who also had 57 receiving yards, went over 5,000 career rushing yards in the first half. His total stands at 5,052.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.