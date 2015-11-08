Preview: Rams at Vikings

Although it’s a small sample size to be certain, rookie Todd Gurley has taken significant strides toward becoming a major player in the backfield for years to come. Gurley will get a look at longtime rushing king Adrian Peterson when the former’s St. Louis Rams visit the latter’s Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Selected with the 10th overall pick, Gurley has recovered from a torn ACL injury in college to become the first rookie back to post four consecutive outings of at least 125 yards rushing. The 21-year-old amassed 133 yards and a touchdown last week to help St. Louis breeze to its second straight victory with a 27-6 triumph over struggling San Francisco. “I love what this young guy’s doing. I wish him well, but not this week against us,” said Peterson, whose 633 rushing yards trail only Atlanta’s Devonta Freeman (709) and Arizona’s Chris Johnson (676). Peterson ran for 103 yards as Minnesota posted its third consecutive victory with a 23-20 win over NFC North rival Chicago last week.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Vikings -2.5. O/U: 39

ABOUT THE RAMS (4-3): Aside from Gurley, St. Louis’ best weapon has been its defense - which has yielded just four field goals in the last two weeks. Rams linebacker and Minnesota native James Laurinaitis is looking forward to playing in his home state for the first time while making his 104th consecutive start. “It’s my first time playing up there in the NFL so I’m excited about it,” the former Wayzata High star said. “I grew up a huge Vikings fan, so it’s going to be one of those cool, surreal moments. I’ll walk in, take a look around and get ready to roll like any other Sunday.”

ABOUT THE VIKINGS (5-2): Stefon Diggs has provided some punch to Minnesota’s ailing passing game, amassing 419 yards and two touchdowns in his last four contests. The rookie’s 25 receptions rank second on the team behind Mike Wallace (26), while his touchdown catches are only eclipsed by tight end Kyle Rudolph (three). Diggs (hamstring) returned to practice on Thursday and is expected to be in the lineup for Teddy Bridgewater, who was limited to just 187 yards in last week’s win over the Bears.

EXTRA POINTS

1. St. Louis DE Robert Quinn has five of his team’s 26 sacks, which trail only Denver (29).

2. Minnesota LB Eric Kendricks, who leads the team with 38 tackles, has yet to practice this week due his ailing ribs.

3. Rams WR Tavon Austin has recorded five touchdowns in his last four contests.

PREDICTION: Vikings 20, Rams 17