Vikings win in OT; Bridgewater injured

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer made a controversial call at the beginning of overtime on Sunday.

Almost six minutes later, it paid off.

Blair Walsh’s 40-yard field goal with 9:18 left in overtime lifted the Vikings to a 21-18 win over the St. Louis Rams.

Instead of taking the ball to start overtime, Zimmer chose to take the wind on a blustery day at TCF Bank Stadium. Minnesota’s defense made him look smart, forcing a three-and-out on the first series, and the Vikings drove 29 yards in seven plays to set up Walsh for the winner.

“I think it shows you how smart Coach Zimmer is,” Walsh said. “It made such a difference. Nobody made or attempted a field goal or a PAT the other way. He was smart to take the wind in case we needed a long one.”

It was the second consecutive walk-off winner for Walsh, who made a 36-yard kick as time expired last week in a 23-20 win over the Chicago Bears.c

The game had a downside for the Vikings, as quarterback Teddy Bridgewater had to leave the game in the fourth quarter with a concussion.

However, coupled with Green Bay’s 37-29 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Minnesota moved into a first-place tie atop the NFC North with the Packers with matching 6-2 records at the halfway point of the regular season.

The Vikings and Packers play in Minneapolis in Week 11 and again at Lambeau Field to wrap up the regular season on Jan. 3.

“We have a long way to go, but at least we’re in the hunt,” Zimmer said.

Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein made four field goals, including a 53-yarder with 12 seconds remaining to send the game to overtime. He missed a 48-yard kick that would have tied the score with 1:45 to play in the game. But the Rams forced Minnesota into a three-and-out, using all three of their timeouts to get the ball back.

Four plays later and with the help of a defensive pass interference penalty, the Rams were in position to give Zuerlein a second chance to tie.

Trailing 10-0 early in the second quarter, Rams rookie running back Todd Gurley plowed into the end zone for his fourth touchdown of the season. But with St. Louis going into the wind, Fisher chose to go for two instead of kicking the extra point.

Gurley was stopped before crossing the goal line as the Vikings preserved a 10-6 lead.

“I felt like we were going to need as many scoring opportunities as we possibly could,” Rams coach Jeff Fisher said. “Also, it was indicative of how the wind was. Whether it worked out or not, I would do it again.”

Minnesota running back Adrian Peterson rushed 29 times for 125 yards to lead the Vikings’ offensive attack.

Peterson also scored his fourth touchdown of the season, as Minnesota ran for 145 yards against the NFL’s ninth-ranked rush defense.

Minnesota’s defense limited Gurley to 89 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries, snapping a streak of four consecutive games of at least 100 yards rushing for Gurley.

“We held him to under 100 yards and that was our goal,” said Vikings defensive tackle Linval Joseph.

The Vikings jumped out to an early 10-0 lead, getting a 34-yard field goal from Walsh and a 6-yard run by Peterson less than 10 minutes into the game.

St. Louis responded on the following drive, moving 80 yards in eight plays, helped by a 55-yard passing play from quarterback Nick Foles to wide receiver Kenny Britt. Two plays later, Gurley plowed into the end zone from a yard out.

Zuerlein made a 61-yard field goal with 10:55 left in the second quarter that was the longest field goal in franchise history and was the longest kick ever against the Vikings. He also connected on a 35-yarder and a 45-yard field goal as time expired in the first half, giving the Rams a 15-10 lead into the break.

“These are really tough to lose but we fought to the end,” Foles said. “Greg made some outstanding kicks and we just kept fighting. Minnesota is a great team.”

Bridgewater ran one in from 6 yards out, then kept it himself on a successful two-point conversion try with 8:39 left in the third quarter but was hurt early in the final quarter when he was hit in the head by Rams defensive back Lamarcus Joyner while Bridgewater sliding for a first down. Joyner was penalized for the hit.

Foles finished with 168 yards on 18-of-33 passing.

NOTES: Rams OT Rob Havenstein was inactive with an ankle injury. Garrett Reynolds moved over from left guard and started in his place. Andrew Donnal started for Reynolds at left guard.... Vikings LB Eric Kendricks was out with a rib injury. Audie Cole started at middle linebacker. ... Vikings DT Sharrif Floyd missed the game because of a knee injury. Tom Johnson replaced Floyd in the starting lineup. ... St. Louis will return home in Week 10 for a game against the Chicago Bears. ... Minnesota hits the road next week for a game against the Oakland Raiders.