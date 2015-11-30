Preview: Ravens at Browns

The Johnny Manziel era could be coming to an end in Cleveland after the latest transgression by the 2014 first-round draft pick prompted the Browns to demote him to third string. With Manziel in quarterback limbo, Josh McCown will reclaim the starting job when Cleveland hosts the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night in a matchup of teams trying to avoid the AFC North cellar.

Manziel’s latest stumble occurred one week after he was named the team’s starter. A video of the second-year quarterback partying in Texas during the Browns’ bye week surfaced and Manziel reportedly lied to coach Mike Pettine over when the incident took place. “When you have a great opportunity in front of you, it is important that you demonstrate that you can handle the responsibility that comes with it,” Pettine said. Baltimore also will have a change under center after Joe Flacco suffered a season-ending knee injury in last week’s win over St. Louis.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Browns -3. O/U: 41

ABOUT THE RAVENS (3-7): Flacco has started every game since he was drafted by Baltimore in the first round in 2008, and his injury paves the way for backup Matt Schaub to make his first start since the 2013 regular-season finale with Houston. The Ravens suffered another key injury last week as running back Justin Forsett fractured his right forearm and was replaced by rookie Javorius Allen, who rushed for 67 yards and added five receptions for 48 yards. All of Baltimore’s games have been decided by eight points or fewer, with the last three settled by a combined eight points.

ABOUT THE BROWNS (2-8): Cleveland has lost five in a row since squeezing out a 33-30 overtime victory at Baltimore, a game in which McCown threw for a franchise-record 457 yards and became the first Browns quarterback with three straight 300-yard games. A rib injury to McCown opened the door for Manziel, who guided Cleveland to only 19 points in road losses at division rivals Pittsburgh and Cincinnati prior to last week’s bye. McCown has two capable targets in receiver Travis Benjamin and tight end Gary Barnidge, but Cleveland’s ground game is 31st and the defense ranks 30th.

1. Cleveland’s victory last month was only the second in its last 15 meetings with Baltimore.

2. The Ravens are the first team to block a kick (punt, extra point or field goal) in four straight games since the Chicago Bears in 2007.

3. Barnidge has seven touchdown catches in his last eight games.

PREDICTION: Browns 23, Ravens 20