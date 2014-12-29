EditorsNote: new seventh graf with playoff matchup

Flacco rallies Ravens into postseason

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens appeared to be on the way to one of their most inexplicable and disappointing losses in the 18-year history of the franchise.

Quarterback Joe Flacco and the offense simply couldn’t get anything against the Cleveland Browns and any hopes for the playoffs appeared to be slipping away.

Flacco then made a passionate speech at halftime, imploring his teammates to dig down and find a way to win. Flacco then led the charge, putting together one of the most impressive performances of his career.

He threw a pair of touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to lead the Ravens to a 20-10 victory over the Browns, clinching a spot in the AFC playoffs Sunday.

After a disappointing loss to the Houston Texans last week, the Ravens (10-6) were able to sneak into the postseason because Kansas City beat San Diego, knocking the Chargers out of the sixth and final spot.

“The only thing I was thinking was, ‘man, they’re winning,'” Flacco said about the Chiefs. “They’re going to win the game. All we got to do is score a couple of points and we’re going to be in. That’s what I was thinking.”

Baltimore opens the postseason Saturday with a night game against the Steelers (11-5) in Pittsburgh.

Cleveland (7-9) lost its fifth straight game and has not won in Baltimore since 2007.

Flacco started slowly but came up big when it mattered most.

He completed 22 of 36 passes for 312 yards and set a career high with 27 touchdown passes on the season. Baltimore running back Justin Forsett had 119 yards on 17 carries.

Browns running back Terrance West, a Baltimore native, got the start and ran for 94 yards on 18 carries. He gave Cleveland a 10-3 lead on a 2-yard run with 3:29 left in the third quarter, when it looked like the Houston Texans or Ravens might step up to become the No. 6 seed in the AFC.

“I was a Ravens fan all my life and I know a lot of guys on that team,” West said. “I attended a lot of games here. This was the first time I ever played on the field and it was a great experience.”

Justin Tucker pulled the Ravens to within 10-6 with a 28-yard field goal with 10:37 left in the game. After the defense forced a 3-and-out, Flacco found Torrey Smith for a 53-yard gain and on the next play, he found Smith again in the middle of the end zone for the go-ahead score.

“When Joe is hot, he’s tough to handle,” Smith said. “And that’s on us at times to get him hot and our offensive line has to do a great job protecting him. When you get him hot, we’ve seen what he can do.”

On the Ravens next possession, Flacco found Kamar Aiken with a 2-yard touchdown pass for a 20-10 lead with 3:44 left in the game.

Cleveland rookie quarterback Connor Shaw, who was promoted from the practice squad just two days prior to the game, dealt with pressure all afternoon and was sacked four times. Shaw completed 14 of 28 passes for 177 yards, including a 49-yard pass to wide receiver Taylor Gabriel that set up his team’s only touchdown. He also had an interception late in the fourth quarter.

“I thought I battled pretty well,” Shaw said. “I felt pretty comfortable out there. I‘m disappointed we couldn’t get it done.”

The Ravens have reached the postseason six of seven years under coach John Harbaugh.

“Just a gutsy effort -- faith and guts,” Harbaugh said. “I think our guys kept the faith and fought right to the end. Credit to the Browns, they played a very good game, especially on defense.”

Baltimore’s offense sputtered throughout the first half despite having a short field on several possessions. The Ravens did manage a 25-yard field goal by Tucker with 8:05 left in the second quarter.

The Browns tied the game on the ensuing possession with a 38-yard field by Garrett Hartley and the score remained knotted at 3 at the half.

“It was certainly a disappointing way to finish,” Browns coach Mike Pettine said. “We had our chances and I thought we executed our plan well for three quarters. We just couldn’t finish.”

NOTES: Cleveland played without WR Josh Gordon, who was suspended for missing a walk-through. WR Phil Bates was promoted from the practice squad, but was inactive. ... Ravens LT Eugene Monroe was out with an ankle injury. Rookie James Hurst got the start in his place. ... Browns top draft pick CB Justin Gilbert was inactive against the Ravens for reportedly being late for a team meeting the prior night.