Preview: Ravens at Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved from pushovers to competitors in the last two weeks, though the defense could still use a great deal of improvement. The Buccaneers will look for some steps in the right direction on that side of the ball while seeking their first home win when they host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The Ravens had a three-game winning streak come to an end at Indianapolis in Week 5 as Joe Flacco went without a touchdown pass in a 20-13 setback.

Baltimore put up an average of 29 points during its winning streak but could not get the running game going against the Colts and turned the ball over three times. “We’re going to be a running team,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters. “There’s no question about it, we can run the football, but we’re also going to be a passing team. We’re going to pass the football really well, too.” Tampa Bay has had trouble stopping both the run and the pass but is starting to get the offense moving under second-year quarterback Mike Glennon, who took over from Josh McCown (thumb) and has a pair of TD passes in each of the last two games.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Ravens -3.5. O/U: 43.5

ABOUT THE RAVENS (3-2): Without Ray Rice around to carry most of the load, Baltimore is using a trio of running backs and Justin Forrsett has stepped up with three touchdowns. “Right now Justin is hitting the hole,” Flacco told reporters. “He’s seeing things really well. He doesn’t get brought down by the first person that touches him. It looks like he has great balance.” Flacco has formed a quick bond with veteran wide receiver Steve Smith but longtime top target Torrey Smith is having a more difficult time finding a rhythm and owns just one TD and 11 receptions this season.

ABOUT THE BUCCANEERS (1-4): Tampa Bay’s offense topped out at 17 points in dropping its first three games but is averaging 29 in the last two weeks behind Glennon and running back Bobby Rainey, who was cut by Baltimore in 2013 training camp. “I’ve seen Mike play two games and he’s made all of the throws in both of the games,“ Bucs coach Lovie Smith told reporters. ”Deep, short, comebacks, the passing tree – he’s thrown it. ... So there’s not a whole lot of negative comments I can give you on Mike’s play right now. He’s done a super job with just about everything we’ve asked him to do.” The issue with Tampa Bay is on the defense, which has allowed an average of 39 points in the last three weeks and helped surrender an 11-point, fourth-quarter lead in last week’s 37-31 overtime loss at New Orleans.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Ravens placed CB Asa Jackson (toe) on injured reserve/designated to return, keeping him out until at least Week 14.

2. Glennon is 3-0 in his career against AFC opponents.

3. Baltimore LB C.J. Mosely leads the team and all NFL rookies with 47 tackles.

PREDICTION: Ravens 31, Buccaneers 24