Ravens embarrass Bucs on Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. -- At one point Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco realized he was on pace for 16 touchdowns.

At some point, Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith looked up and couldn’t believe it was still the first quarter.

Sixteen minutes and 3 seconds into the game, the Baltimore Ravens had jumped out to a 35-point lead on five touchdown passes by Flacco. They cruised from there to a 48-17 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

“It was definitely a fun day. You don’t get those too often in this league,” Flacco said. “Definitely very enjoyable. It was pretty crazy.”

Flacco finished the day with 306 yards and a career-high five touchdown passes on 21-for-29 passing as the Ravens (4-2) sprinted out to a big lead and never looked back.

It was the quickest five-touchdown performance from the start of the game since the NFL-AFL merger.

“I don’t think anything ever happened that fast before. That was quick,” said Smith, who caught Flacco’s first two touchdown passes within the game’s first six minutes. “I looked up and I‘m like, ‘It’s still the first quarter?’ That’s just how it goes. The defense made some plays and we were able to make some plays.”

Running back Justin Forsett ran for 111 yards, receiver Steve Smith totaled 110 yards and the Ravens outgained the Bucs 347-101 in the first half.

The Bucs, meanwhile, looked every bit like the team that lost to a pair of backup quarterbacks in their first two games before getting blown out by the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3.

Coach Lovie Smith promised during the week that the Bucs (1-5) would be a different team Sunday than they were when they last played on their home field in Week 2. Instead, it was more of the same as they head into their bye week with plenty to work on.

Tampa Bay’s secondary was full of holes, its lack of depth fully exposed. The defensive line produced no pressure.

The Bucs offensive line afforded quarterback Mike Glennon practically no time in the pocket. Their running game was all but nonexistent.

“One-and-five says were not a good football team. And we’re not a good football team,” Buccaneers coach Lovie Smith said. “It’s as simple as that. Weren’t able to get anything going. Total domination on their part.”

That might be an understatement.

Receiver Kamar Aiken picked up his first career touchdown, and rookie wide receiver Michael Campanaro snagged his first NFL reception, a 19-yard touchdown catch, with one second remaining in the first quarter.

Sixty-four seconds later, wide receiver Steve Smith streaked toward the end zone and reeled in Flacco’s deep pass for a 56-yard touchdown that put the Ravens ahead 35-0.

“To do what they did early is just historic. I just think we’re proud of what they did,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “A lot of hard works pays off, and it paid off in the execution of our passing game today.”

The Bucs’ 38-point halftime deficit was the largest for a home team in NFL history.

Bucs kicker Patrick Murray got them on the board with a 47-yard field goal, and Tampa Bay quarterback Mike Glennon connected with Mike Evans and Louis Murphy for a pair of second-half touchdowns.

Glennon finished 24-for-44 for 314 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

But the Ravens didn’t let up, even with the game easily in hand. Running back Bernard Pierce capped off an 80-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown plunge in the final seconds of the third quarter, and Tucker nailed a 49-yard field goal midway through the fourth.

”I think we took a step back. I‘m just being honest, being one of the leaders,“ Bucs defensive tackle Gerald McCoy said. ”We’re just not as good as we should be at this point.

“There is no secret formula why it happened. We’re just not where we should be.”

NOTES: Buccaneers CB Johnathan Banks (neck) was inactive. Crezdon Butler got his first NFL start in Banks’ place. Inactive S Dashon Goldson (ankle) was replaced in Sunday’s starting lineup by S Major Wright. ... Ravens rookies OL John Urschel and OL James Hurst started in place of LG Kelechi Osemele (knee) and OT Eugene Monroe (knee surgery). ... Bucs LB Danny Lansanah left the game in the first quarter and was evaluated for a head injury. ... Ravens WR Kamar Aiken left the game in the third quarter with a concussion.