Preview: Ravens at Cardinals

A string of narrow losses and a punishing schedule have been major factors in the worst start in franchise history for the Baltimore Ravens, who hit the road again to face the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. It will mark the fifth time in seven games that the Ravens are playing away from home and their fourth cross-country trip of the young season.

Baltimore, which opened the season with road games at Denver and Oakland, is headed west again after dropping a 25-20 decision at San Francisco last weekend - its fifth loss by six points or fewer. '‘It’s disappointing to lose these close games the way we’re losing them,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “The bottom line is we’re not good enough to win them right now.” The Cardinals are coming off a 25-13 loss at Pittsburgh - the only team Baltimore has beaten - for their second setback in three games following a 3-0 start. Arizona is averaging 33.8 points per game, second only to the New England Patriots.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Cardinals -8. O/U: 48

ABOUT THE RAVENS (1-5): Baltimore’s defense has been ravaged through the air, giving up an average of 286.2 yards per game and surrendering 340 yards to a 49ers club that ranked among the league’s worst passing attacks. Steve Smith, who has been the only reliable target for quarterback Joe Flacco with 36 receptions and three touchdowns, was mentioned as possible trade bait but Harbaugh steadfastly denied he would deal the veteran wideout. The Ravens could use a big effort from running back Justin Forsett, who had consecutive 100-yard games before he was limited to 62 yards last week.

ABOUT THE CARDINALS (4-2): Arizona typically moves the ball at will but its fortunes are tied to how well it executes in the red zone - the Cardinals have produced 16 touchdowns in 17 red-zone trips in their four wins while converting on only 2 of 9 in the two losses. John Brown is emerging into more than just a complementary piece of the passing game in his second season alongside veteran wideout Larry Fitzgerald, reeling in 10 catches for 196 yards versus Pittsburgh. Chris Johnson leads a three-pronged running attack that was limited to a season-low 55 yards a week ago.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Cardinals QB Carson Palmer is averaging 289.5 yards passing with 14 TDs and five interceptions.

2. Flacco is 4-1 on Monday Night Football, throwing for six TDs against one pick.

3. Fitzgerald has caught a pass in 169 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the league.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 27, Ravens 23