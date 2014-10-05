Preview: Ravens at Colts

Andrew Luck has been masterful through the first four games and looks for another productive outing when the Indianapolis Colts host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Luck leads the NFL with 1,305 passing yards and 13 touchdown passes as Indianapolis looks to top 40 points for the third consecutive week. Baltimore has won three consecutive games and limited two of the foes – Pittsburgh (six) and Carolina (10) – to 10 or fewer points.

Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith said he is impressed with how good Luck is faring his second NFL season. “They have a ton of receivers who can get open, get the ball and score,” Smith told reporters. “They have a quarterback who is on his way to being the best in the league. We have our work cut out for us.” Baltimore was pretty good on offense itself last Saturday, racking up 454 yards while rolling to a 38-10 win over the Panthers.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS LINE: Colts –3.5. O/U: 48.5.

ABOUT THE RAVENS (3-1): Quarterback Joe Flacco has two 300-yard outings and has completed 63.4 percent of his passes while throwing seven touchdown passes. Veteran receiver Steve Smith carved up his former Carolina teammates for seven catches and 139 yards – his third 100-yard outing of the season – and he leads the AFC with 429 receiving yards. Baltimore has just four sacks – outside linebacker Elvis Dumervil has 3.5 of them – and rookie inside linebacker C.J. Mosley has been an immediate hit with a team-best 33 tackles.

ABOUT THE COLTS (2-2): Receiver Reggie Wayne (13,873) needs 27 yards to pass ninth-place Cris Carter on the all-time receiving yardage list and eighth-place James Lofton (14,004) is also within reach. While Indianapolis leads the NFL in passing offense (326 yards per game), the rushing attack is 18th at 118 per contest only because backup Ahmad Bradshaw (182 yards, 5.4 average) has made up for the continued struggles of Trent Richardson (203 yards, 3.3 average). Defensively, the Colts rank 19th in total defense (356.0) while strong safety Mike Adams and cornerback Greg Toler have two interceptions apiece.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Ravens won the last meeting 24-10 on Dec. 11, 2011 to end a six-game losing streak to the Colts as former RB Ray Rice totaled 149 yards (103 rushing, 46 receiving).

2. Colts FS Sergio Brown will draw the start with LaRon Landry beginning to serve a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

3. Baltimore OLB Terrell Suggs (thigh) is expected to play.

PREDICTION: Colts 30, Ravens 27