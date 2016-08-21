Ravens spoil return of Colts' Luck

INDIANAPOLIS -- Ryan Mallett and Josh Johnson each threw a touchdown pass Saturday night and the Baltimore Ravens defeated the Indianapolis Colts 19-18, spoiling the return of Colts quarterback Andrew Luck.

Luck, who had not played since Nov. 9 because of a lacerated kidney, completed all eight of his passes for 71 yards but the Colts (1-1) could muster only a 24-yard Adam Vinatieri field goal with Luck in the game.

Tight end Dwayne Allen's fumble and eight penalties for 96 yards through three quarters stalled the Indianapolis offense.

The Ravens' winning margin was provided by Anthony Levine, who intercepted a two-point conversion pass attempt from Colts backup quarterback Stephen Morris and returned it for a defensive two-point conversion with 3:54 remaining.

Morris' 7-yard touchdown pass to Trey Williams had given Indianapolis an 18-17 lead.

Meanwhile, Baltimore (2-0) got a 14-yard touchdown pass from Mallett to Kamar Aiken and a 12-yard TD pass from Johnson to Jeremy Butler -- each in the second quarter -- for a 14-6 halftime lead.

Mallett and Johnson were filling in for Joe Flacco, who is recovering from offseason knee surgery.

Ryan Tolzien accounted for the Colts' other TD with a 1-yard, fourth-down pass to Tevaun Smith with 11:31 left in the third quarter, pulling Indianapolis within 14-12. Tolzien was sacked on the two-point conversion attempt.