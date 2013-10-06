Preview: Ravens at Dolphins

Joe Flacco and Ryan Tannehill have seen better days than what they experienced in last week’s losses for their respective teams. The reigning Super Bowl MVP and the league’s highest-paid quarterback, Flacco looks to rebound from his career-worst five-interception performance when he leads the visiting Baltimore Ravens against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Tannehill’s night wasn’t a bowl of cherries either, as he constantly was harassed by the aggressive New Orleans Saints en route to Miami’s first loss of the season - a 38-17 setback on Monday.

Offensive line woes have also plagued Baltimore, which addressed the issue this week by trading fourth- and fifth-round picks in the 2014 draft to Jacksonville for left tackle Eugene Monroe. The eighth overall selection of the 2009 draft, Monroe is expected to be an upgrade over Bryant McKinnie for a Ravens club that is averaging just 64 rushing yards per game. While Flacco has been sacked 12 times, that number pales in comparison to the league-high 18 that Tannehill has endured.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Dolphins -3. O/U: 43.5.

ABOUT THE RAVENS (2-2): Pro Bowler Ray Rice has been held in check this season, rushing for just 89 yards on 30 carries - including 17 on five attempts with zero receptions in last week’s 23-20 loss to Buffalo. “We needs to get Ray involved in every single way - the pass game, run game, every single way,” coach John Harbaugh admitted to the Baltimore Sun this week. While Rice’s numbers have dipped, wideout Torrey Smith continues to benefit from the departure of Anquan Boldin to San Francisco by amassing a career-high 166 yards and a touchdown in last week’s loss to the Bills.

ABOUT THE DOLPHINS (3-1): While coach Joe Philbin dismisses the premise of a disconnect between Tannehill and offseason addition Mike Wallace, there is no denying that the two have struggled to get on the same page. The electric and outspoken wideout has just 15 receptions for 176 yards this season - with both totals trailing wideouts Brian Hartline and Brandon Gibson as well as tight end Charles Clay. Lamar Miller continues to be locked in a committee with Daniel Thomas despite rushing for 62 yards in consecutive weeks and a touchdown against the Saints.

1. Former Raven LB Dannell Ellerbe has 38 tackles for the Dolphins this season - good enough for a share of third-best in the league.

2. Baltimore has won the last three meetings - including a 27-9 postseason triumph on Jan. 4, 2009.

3. Miami, which will have its bye next week, is vying for its first 4-1 start to a season since 2003.

PREDICTION: Ravens 16, Dolphins 13