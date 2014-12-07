Preview: Ravens at Dolphins

The Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins both have playoff aspirations, but Sunday’s showdown in Miami will go a long way to determining the postseason fate for these two contenders. With both teams facing the daunting proposition of a sixth loss with three weeks to go, the Ravens and Dolphins both understand the critical nature of Sunday’s matchup. “It’s tough not to look at it (as an elimination game),” said Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, who added that ”this is a big game. It definitely is that way, it feels that way.”

”We just need to win this football game,“ Miami receiver Mike Wallace told reporters. ”That’s all we’re thinking about, winning on Sunday, and go from there.” The Dolphins have won five of their last seven games with the only two defeats in that span coming by a total of seven points against fellow playoff contenders Detroit and Denver. Baltimore had won two straight prior to a crushing 34-33 home loss to San Diego last Sunday - and the Ravens now must take the field without one of their best players, defensive tackle Haloti Ngata, who was suspended for the rest of the regular season due to violating the league’s policy against performance-enhancing drugs.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Dolphins -2.5. O/U: 45.5

ABOUT THE RAVENS (7-5): Despite the loss of Ray Rice, the Ravens rank fifth in the NFL in rushing, due mostly to the outstanding production of Justin Forsett, who has run for 100-plus yards in each of the last three games. Flacco and Torrey Smith hooked up for two touchdowns last Sunday before the Baltimore defense allowed 21 fourth-quarter points, marking the fourth time in five games that the Ravens have given up at least 27 points. Steve Smith is enjoying a fine campaign but had one catch for two yards against the Chargers - by far his worst game of the season - and admitted afterward that he played “terrible.”

ABOUT THE DOLPHINS (7-5): Miami rallied from a 13-6 fourth-quarter deficit against the Jets on Monday night thanks to a fourth-quarter TD run from Lamar Miller and a late field goal by Caleb Sturgis. Wallace had six catches for 69 yards in that contest but has not surpassed 100 yards in a game this season after doing so four times in 2013. Ryan Tannehill failed to throw a touchdown for the first time this season but completed at least 70 percent of his passes for the fifth straight game.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Ravens rank 31st in defending the pass (273.9 yards per game), while the Dolphins are second (198.2).

2. Miami has given up 14 points or fewer in each of its last six victories.

3. Miller has not fumbled since Oct. 12 after losing the ball three times in his first five games of 2014.

PREDICTION: Dolphins 27, Ravens 26