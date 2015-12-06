Preview: Ravens at Dolphins

After keeping their flickering postseason hopes alive with a last-second victory, the visiting Baltimore Ravens look to post their third straight win at the expense of the floundering Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Safety Will Hill scampered 64 yards to return a blocked field goal for a touchdown as time expired in Baltimore’s 33-27 triumph over AFC North-rival Cleveland on Monday.

“December football is when football matters, and we’re relevant in December,” said Ravens coach John Harbaugh, who owns a perfect 5-0 record versus the Dolphins. “That’s what we needed to be.” Although it shares the same 4-7 mark as Baltimore, Miami hasn’t shown much fight lately with losses in two straight and four of its last five. Ryan Tannehill threw for 351 yards and three touchdowns in Miami’s 38-20 setback to the AFC East-rival New York Jets last Sunday, with offensive coordinator Bill Lazor being relieved of his duties the following day.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Dolphins -4. O/U: 43.5

ABOUT THE RAVENS (4-7): Veteran Matt Schaub threw two touchdowns versus the Browns in his first start in place of injured quarterback Joe Flacco (knee). Wideout Kamar Aiken has also stepped up in lieu of the season-ending injury to Steve Smith Sr., reeling in 24 receptions and two touchdowns on 38 targets in November. Javorius “Buck” Allen rolled up 55 yards on 12 carries in his first career start on Monday and faces Miami’s 32nd-ranked rush defense.

ABOUT THE DOLPHINS (4-7): While wideout Jarvis Landry has been Tannehill’s most frequent target, rookie DeVante Parker is expected to be under the microscope for the final few games of the season. The 14th overall pick of the 2015 draft, Parker had four catches for 80 yards and a touchdown last week and should see additional playing time with Rishard Matthews nursing cracked ribs. “I think it’s irrelevant whether (Parker) is ready or not; he’s going to have to,” Miami interim head coach Dan Campbell told reporters. “I mean, it’s time for him to step up and take on a bigger role.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Miami RB Lamar Miller was once again a forgotten man last week with just two yards on five carries.

2. Baltimore is the first team in NFL history to see its initial 11 games of a season decided by eight points or fewer.

3. Dolphins QB coach Zac Taylor will assume the play-calling duties in place of the departed Lazor.

PREDICTION: Dolphins 21, Ravens 17