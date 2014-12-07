Gamble pays off as Ravens top Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- It seemed like an absurd gamble at the time.

The Baltimore Ravens, trailing the Miami Dolphins by three points with more than 10 minutes remaining in the third quarter, had a fourth-and-1 at their own 34-yard line.

“We had talked about it and decided that if it got to that, we were going to go for it,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said.

The gamble worked, and Baltimore -- in a game vital to both teams’ playoff hopes -- rallied to defeat Miami 28-13 on Sunday at Sun Life Stadium.

The Ravens (8-5) overcame a 10-point deficit, engineering four long touchdown drives -- 97, 75, 80 and 81 yards.

Miami (7-6) is just 3-3 at home this season, including two straight losses.

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco completed 25 of 33 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns. He also scored on a 1-yard run, and the Ravens’ defense got six sacks.

Baltimore outside linebacker Elvis Dumervil, who played his high school ball in Miami, had 3.5 sacks. He also set the Ravens’ single-season sacks record with 16.

“They did a good job getting around the edge,” said Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who absorbed the six sacks.

The Ravens overcame numerous obstacles in the game, including injuries to their secondary that left them with only two healthy cornerbacks.

In addition, star defensive tackle Haloti Ngata’s suspension left them vulnerable in the middle, and starting wide receiver Torrey Smith decided just before the game that he could not go due to a knee injury.

Timmy Jernigan, a rookie from Florida State, started in place of Ngata. And Kamar Aiken played in place of Smith, catching six passes for 65 yards and one touchdown.

Early in the game, it was all Miami. The Dolphins scored on their first possession, a 46-yard field goal by Caleb Sturgis.

Miami then put together an 11-play, 66-yard drive that was capped by Tannehill’s 3-yard slant pass to wide receiver Brian Hartline. That gave Miami a 10-0 lead.

Baltimore tried to get back in the game in the second quarter, but wide receiver Steve Smith dropped a would-be touchdown pass. On the next play, Flacco was pressured into a quick pass. He threw it up for grabs, and the pass was intercepted in the end zone by cornerback R.J. Stanford, just his second career pick.

After the game, Smith was accountable for his miscue.

“We dropped opportunities in the first quarter,” said Smith, who finished with seven catches for 70 yards -- both game highs -- and one touchdown. “After that, we made plays.”

The Ravens bounced back and scored a touchdown with two seconds left in the first half. It was a 1-yard Flacco-to-Smith pass, beating Stanford and capping a 12-play, 97-yard drive that took 3:06.

“We never got the momentum back after that drive,” Dolphins receiver Mike Wallace said.

Baltimore took a 14-10 lead on its first drive of the second half. The Ravens went 75 yards on 11 plays, capped by Flacco’s 13-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Kamar Aiken. That was the drive that was kept alive by Flacco’s quarterback sneak.

Sturgis’ 34-yard field goal cut Baltimore’s deficit to 14-13 with 12:41 left in the fourth quarter. But the field goal was a disappointment for Miami considering the Dolphins had first-and-goal at the 4 and went backward from there. Tannehill overthrew an open Wallace in the end zone during that sequence.

Baltimore then drove to the Miami 2, where Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake hit Flacco, forcing a fumble recovered by defensive tackle Earl Mitchell. But the play was over-ruled on review, and running back Justin Forsett scored on the next play on a 2-yard run, giving Baltimore a 21-13 lead.

The Ravens made it 28-13 on Flacco’s quarterback sneak with 3:34 left in the game.

Baltimore’s win puts the Ravens in good shape. The remaining schedule does not look imposing: home for Jacksonville, at Houston and home for Cleveland.

Since all three teams are below Baltimore in the standings, the playoffs appear to be a good possibility for the Ravens -- not that Forsett sees it that way.

“We have to fight every week,” he said. “Every week is like a playoff game from here on out.”

NOTES: Dolphins S Louis Delmas (knee) and OLB Jelani Jenkins (foot) were hurt Sunday. ... Ravens DT Timmy Jernigan made his first NFL start. ... Ravens CB Tremain Jacobs (thigh) was out. ... The Dolphins were again without their No. 2 and No. 3 CBs, Cortland Finnegan (ankle) and Jamar Taylor (shoulder). That left R.J. Stanford starting at CB for the first time in his NFL career. Stanford was the Cincinnati Bengals’ seventh-round pick in 2010. ... Dolphins LB Chris McCain (ankle) was out. ... Dolphins TE Charles Clay (hamstring, knee) played. ... Up next, Miami plays at New England while Baltimore hosts Jacksonville.