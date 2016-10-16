Preview: Ravens at Giants

The Baltimore Ravens and New York Giants both are dealing with some problems on offense, but only one made a major move to shake things up this week. The Ravens' offense will be under the direction of a new coordinator as Marty Mornhinweg takes over when Baltimore visits the Giants on Sunday.

Baltimore decided to let offensive coordinator Marc Trestman go following a 16-10 loss at home to Washington last week and promoted Mornhinweg, who was serving as quarterbacks coach and has previous experience as an NFL offensive coordinator with Philadelphia and the New York Jets. "Marty is an exciting guy," Raven quarterback Joe Flacco told reporters. "He brings a lot of confidence to the room. He is very sure in what he's doing and what we're doing. We'll be a little more confident going forward in shoring things up and doing what we do best." The Giants are losers of three in a row and have scored more than 20 points once in their first five games - a 29-27 loss to Washington in Week 3. "I’ve got to play better, make some more throws, better decisions, can’t turn the ball over," Giants quarterback Eli Manning told reporters. “But we’ll improve. We’ll keep working hard and figure it out.”

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Giants -3. O/U: 43.5

ABOUT BALTIMORE (3-2): Mornhinweg is expected to put more emphasis on the running game in an effort to open up more play-action passes. Flacco enters Week 6 leading the NFL in passing attempts with 216 but is 31st among 32 qualifying quarterbacks with an average of 5.94 yards per attempt and has connected with receivers on only 12 passes of 20 or more yards. The defense remains solid but could be without a key contributor in linebacker C.J. Mosley, who leads the team with three interceptions and is second with 29 tackles but is dealing with a hamstring injury suffered last Sunday and has not practiced this week.

ABOUT THE GIANTS (2-3): Manning is having trouble developing a connection with mercurial receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who caught his first touchdown pass last week but has only 27 receptions despite 51 targets. Manning also could use some help from a running game that is missing Shane Vereen (triceps) and Rashad Jennings (thumb), who "has a better chance of playing this week than he had last week," coach Ben McAdoo told reporters after Wednesday's practice. The Giants have issues on the back end of the defense as well, with cornerbacks Eli Apple and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie both questionable due to groin injuries.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Giants Ss Darian Thompson (foot) and Nat Berhe (concussion) both are questionable, joining Apple and Rodgers-Cromartie among members of the team's banged-up secondary.

2. Baltimore's Steve Smith Sr. (ankle) sat out practice on Wednesday while fellow WR Mike Wallace (ribs) was wearing a red jersey and limited to non-contact work.

3. Giants DE Jason Pierre-Paul (groin), who has one of the team's NFL-low four sacks on the season, sat out practice on Wednesday and is questionable.

PREDICTION: Ravens 24, Giants 17