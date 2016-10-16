EditorsNote: Fixing ByLine

Beckham breaks out as Giants edge Ravens

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York quarterback Eli Manning threw three touchdown passes, two of which were deep balls to receiver Odell Beckham Jr., as the Giants snapped a three-game losing streak with a 27-23 win over the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium.

The victory was Manning's 100th as a starter, putting him in elite company with Terry Bradshaw, Tom Brady, John Elway, Joe Montana and Ben Roethlisberger as the only other starting NFL quarterbacks to record 100 career victories and two Super Bowls with one team.

The final pass to Beckham, who earlier in the game had suffered a left hip pointer, put the Giants in the lead for good as Manning recorded multiple touchdowns for the first time this season.

New York had a late-game scare when Terrance West recorded his second touchdown of the game, a 2-yard rush that was set up by a very questionable pass interference call against Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, to put Baltimore in front 23-20 with 2:04 remaining.

After the game, the normally soft-spoken Rodgers-Cromartie was about as animated as he's ever been since joining the Giants in 2014 as he spoke about that controversial call against him.

"All I know is, any time you and the receiver are fighting and you're both looking back, you can go all day," he said. "That's not a (pass interference)--I know that for a fact just by knowing the rules. (The official) said he called it early, but then why did he throw the flag late?"

Rodgers-Cromartie said he chose not to argue with the officials because he thought it might do more harm than good.

"I never argue calls anymore because it gets heated and then you get another call. So my thing is to stay out there and keep fighting," he said.

As the Giants had done for most of the game, Manning (32 of 46 for 403 yards, 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions) connected with Beckham for the game-winning, 66-yard touchdown, a pass that also gave Beckham his first-ever 200-yard receiving game.

The Ravens scored 10 points off Giants turnovers, the first of which came on a first-quarter catch by Beckham that was stripped by safety Eric Weddle.

Following that first turnover, Baltimore, already up 3-0 on Justin Tucker's 23-yard field goal to cap their opening drive, took a 10-0 lead on running back Terrance West's 1-yard touchdown run.

The Giants settled down on both sides of the ball in the second quarter when Manning found Lewis on a 24-yard touchdown, the first of his three scoring passes, to make it 10-7 Ravens.

New York threatened to tie the game before the half, but Manning's pass intended for receiver Sterling Shepard was picked off by cornerback Will Davis to end the drive as time expired.

The Giants, who won the opening coin toss and deferred, put together an impressive drive to start the third quarter, going 15 plays and 72 yards.

The drive featured a big conversion on fourth down when Manning found Shepard for a 10-yard gain on fourth-and-3 to keep the drive alive.

After Manning's third-down pass to Lewis was incomplete, the Giants capped that lengthy scoring drive with Josh Brown's 21-yard field goal to tie things up at 10-10.

The New York offense hit another rocky patch later in the third quarter when Manning's pass intended for Shepard was picked off by cornerback Tavon Young to give the Ravens the ball on the Giants' 27-yard line.

However, Baltimore had to settle for another Tucker field goal, this one 39 yards which gave the Ravens a 13-10 lead.

The Ravens' lead was short-lived as Manning found Beckham with 75-yard strike on a post which gave the Giants their first lead in the game. That touchdown reception by Beckham was also his 27th from Manning, pushing him past Hakeem Nicks for the second-most touchdown receptions caught from Manning.

On the ensuing possession, Baltimore threatened to re-take the lead with a drive that was aided by a facemask penalty called against Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins that gave the Ravens first-and-goal at the New York 5-yard line.

However, the Giants defense came up with three huge plays for zero or negative yards, the final of which was a big stop by linebacker Jonathan Casillas on a fourth-and-goal rush by West that was stopped for minus-1 yards.

"That's a huge momentum changer," said Casillas of his big stop. "It was an outside toss play and the fullback came up on me and he cut me. I did a good job of using my hands and protecting my legs. It was one-on-one me and the back and I made a pretty good tackle on him."

It was also one of the turning points of the game for the Ravens, who let a valuable opportunity slip away."

"You always want to score on the goal line," said Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. "You're on the 1-yard line--punch it in."

Tucker added a 35-yared field goal in the fourth quarter, a drive that was extended thanks to a defensive pass interference penalty called against Giants cornerback Trevin Wade. Tucker's third field goal of the game made it a 17-16 game in favor of the Giants.

New York answered that Ravens scoring drive with one of their own, capping a seven-play, 61-yard surge on Brown's 31-yard field goal, which gave the Giants a 20-16 lead with 5:54 left in the fourth quarter.

The Ravens, who were missing several key players on both sides of the ball, have now lost three games in a row, but no one is panicking in their locker room.

"We've been here before man; it's a tough league with a lot of tough games and there's a long road ahead. We have to stay as confident as we can and we got move forward and keep our head down go get it. Our division is still up for grabs so we have to keep fighting and try to win games."

The Giants (3-3) will head to London next week to face the Los Angeles Rams at Twickenham Stadium. The Ravens (3-3) will be back at MetLife Stadium next week to face the New York Jets.

NOTES: Baltimore CB Jimmy Smith left the game after the first half when he suffered a concussion on the Giants' final offensive series of the game. He was replaced by Tavon Young. ... Eli Manning's second touchdown pass of the game, the 75-yarder to Beckham, was the 301st of his career, pushing him past former Broncos quarterback John Elway for seventh place on the NFL's all-time list.