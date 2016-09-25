Preview: Ravens at Jaguars

The Baltimore Ravens might want to thank the schedule-makers for their 2-0 start to the season with their victories coming against winless Buffalo and Cleveland. Things could a bit tougher this week when the Ravens play their second straight road game with a visit to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are also winless on the season.

The Ravens spotted the Browns a 20-0 first-quarter lead before a blocked extra point that was returned for two points turned the tide in what became a 25-20 victory. Knocking out Cleveland starting quarterback Josh McCown also aided the comeback a week ago as Baltimore improved to 2-0 for the first time since the 2009 season. Jacksonville played well in its season-opening loss against Green Bay but then took a couple steps back last week in a blowout loss at San Diego. The Jaguars, seeking their first playoff berth since 2007, are just 12-38 in coach Gus Bradley's three-plus seasons with the team.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Ravens -1. O/U: 47.

ABOUT THE RAVENS (2-0): Almost an afterthought as an offseason acquisition, wide receiver Mike Wallace has scored all three of Baltimore's touchdowns in the first two weeks of the season. The Ravens, however, have received little from their running game (23rd in NFL) with Justin Forsett and Terrance West combining for 152 yards on 47 carries with no scores. "Everybody wants to be pretty, but maybe we’re just not that pretty," coach John Harbaugh said. "But we’re tough."

ABOUT THE JAGUARS (0-2): Quarterback Blake Bortles was one of the league's top passers last year but put up most of his gaudy numbers playing from behind. Last week was no different as Bortles had no touchdowns and three turnovers through three quarters as Jacksonville trailed 35-0. The Jaguars are tied for 28th in the league, allowing 32.5 points a game, and they could be missing cornerback Prince Amukamara (hamstring) and strong safety Johnathan Cyprien (knee/triceps). Running back Chris Ivory (medical issue) returned to practice this week for the first time since Sept. 9 and will be a big boost to the ground game if fit.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Jacksonville beat Baltimore last season when K Jason Myers connected on a 53-yard field goal on an un-timed play following a controversial penalty on the Ravens.

2. Jacksonville added starting C Brandon Linder (doubtful) to a long list of injuries that includes two of its starting three cornerbacks.

3. Ravens LB Elvis Dumervil (foot) expects to make his season debut on Sunday.

PREDICTION: Jaguars 27, Ravens 13