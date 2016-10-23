Preview: Ravens at Jets

A 1-5 start may or may not have cost the New York Jets a playoff berth but it certainly cost quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick his starting role. The Jets will turn to Geno Smith, making his first start since 2014, in an attempt to turn their season around when they host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

New York figured to get off to a rough start playing a brutally difficult schedule, but Fitzpatrick didn't help things by leading the league in interceptions (11) by a wide margin. The loss of wide receiver Eric Decker to a season-ending shoulder injury and the poor play of their secondary, including All-Pro Darrelle Revis, haven't helped the cause and prompted coach Todd Bowles to make the switch to Smith this week. This is the second straight week the Ravens will play at the MetLife Stadium, having lost to the Giants in the game's final minute last week. Close games are nothing new for Baltimore, which has had all six games decided by one possession.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Jets -1. O/U: 40.5.

ABOUT THE RAVENS (3-3): Besieged by injuries on its offensive line Baltimore has lost three straight games and quarterback Joe Flacco has paid the price by getting pressured a league-high 52 times during the stretch. To no surprise, Flacco missed practice time during the week with a shoulder injury. Terrance West has seized the role of No. 1 running back, rushing for 295 yards and three scores in his three starts on the season. The Ravens have won eight straight in the series but won't have star linebackers Terrell Suggs (biceps) and Elvis Dumervil (foot).

ABOUT THE JETS (1-5): Smith lost his job in the preseason last year after an altercation with a teammate left him with a broken jaw. Smith is 11-18 as a starter with 27 touchdowns and 36 interceptions but made just one appearance last season. The Jets rank 29th in the league against the pass and are last in the league in scoring, averaging just 15.8 points a game. New York has managed little from its ground game as the duo of Matt Forte and Bilal Powell head a unit ranked 19th in the league, averaging 92.5 yards a game. Forte hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 2.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Flacco is expected to play but if he doesn't and the game evolves into a contest of backup quarterbacks, Ryan Mallett would get the start for the Ravens.

2. New York is second in the league with 15 turnovers.

3. The Ravens lead the league in rushing defense, allowing 69.7 yards a game.

PREDICTION: Jets 20, Ravens 17