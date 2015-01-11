FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Patriots 35, Ravens 31
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 11, 2015 / 1:38 AM / 3 years ago

Patriots 35, Ravens 31

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updated: ADDS Hail Mary pass on final play in 4TH graph CORRECTS time of Edelman TD pass 5TH graph CLARIFIES Flacco’s INT streak is postseason in NOTEBOOK)

Patriots 35, Ravens 31: Tom Brady threw for 367 yards and three touchdowns as host New England rallied from a pair of 14-point deficits to outlast sixth-seeded Baltimore.

Brady (33-of-50) connected with Brandon LaFell on a 23-yard strike with 5:13 to play to give the Patriots (13-4) their first lead and Duron Harmon’s interception in the end zone with 1:39 to play all but sealed the victory. Tight end Rob Gronkowski had seven catches for 108 yards and a score and Danny Amendola added five receptions for 81 yards and two TDs - the second on a 51-yard pass from wideout Julian Edelman.

Top-seeded New England became the first team in history to erase two 14-point leads and won despite setting an NFL record for the fewest rushing yards (14) in a postseason victory. The Patriots will host either Denver or Indianapolis in next Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

Joe Flacco finished 28-of-45 for 292 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions for the Ravens (11-7), who had won two postseason games in Foxborough over the previous five seasons. Justin Forsett rushed for 129 yards and caught a 16-yard scoring pass while Steve Smith and tight end Owen Daniels also had TD receptions for Baltimore, which had a last-gasp Hail Mary pass batted away on the final play of the game.

Forsett’s touchdown pass put the Ravens ahead 28-14 on the first possession of the second half, but Brady capped an 80-yard march by hitting Gronkowski on a 5-yard slant before Edelman took a pass from Brady and connected with Amendola in stride down the left sideline to tie it at 28-28 with 4:20 left in the third. Baltimore took its final lead on Justin Tucker’s 25-yard field goal with 10:17 to play.

Flacco led the Ravens to touchdowns on their first two possessions, connecting for 19 yards to Kamar Aiken and 9 to Smith, but Brady’s 4-yard run in the final minute of the opening period cut it to 14-7. Brady hooked up with Amendola on a 15-yard scoring strike with 3:37 left in the half, but threw a costly interception that led to Flacco’s 11-yard TD to Daniels and a 21-14 edge at halftime.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Brady surpassed Joe Montana for the most playoff touchdown passes with 46 and also matched Curtis Martin’s franchise record with his fifth rushing score. ... Flacco’s third-quarter interception ended his postseason streak of 197 pass attempts without a pick, the second-longest in league history (Drew Brees, 226). ... Patriots coach Bill Belichick won his 20th postseason game, tying Tom Landry for first on the all-time list. ... Edelman’s scoring pass was the first in the postseason by a wide receiver since Pittsburgh’s Antwaan Randle El in Super Bowl XL.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.