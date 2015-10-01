Baltimore Ravens - PlayerWatch

TE Crockett Gillmore (calf) was ruled out of the Ravens game against Pittsburgh. Rookies Maxx Williams and Nick Boyle, the only other tight ends on the roster, will get added reps in Gillmore’s place. Williams had three catches for 44 yards last week against the Bengals. Boyle also had a pair of receptions for 19 yards. Ravens coach John Harbaugh was pleased how the young tight ends performed against Cincinnati. “I thought they both played really well,” Harbaugh said. “I thought they both did a really good job. These two guys are not two guys that it’s too big for. Both of these guys, they love being out there, and they just want to make plays. They’re tough, competitive. They’re physical. They kind of remind me of Crockett a year ago. He had the same mentality a year ago. Like I’ve said before, I really like our young tight ends. They did a good job.”

T Eugene Monroe (concussion) was back at practice earlier this week for the first time since being injured in the first quarter Week 1 against Denver. However, he was ruled out against Pittsburgh. In Monroe’s absence, James Hurst, a second-year player, will start for the third straight week. Baltimore has not allowed a sack in the past two games with Hurst in the lineup. “Eugene (Monroe has) been a starter for us, but - as you’ve seen - James (Hurst) has played a lot of football as well,” offensive coordinator Marc Trestman said. “Certainly, we need everybody. You always need everybody. Eugene is a big part of what we do here, so we’re looking forward to getting him back as well when that time comes.”