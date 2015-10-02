Baltimore Ravens - PlayerWatch

LB Daryl Smith led the Baltimore defense with nine solo tackles, four assists and one sack. He had 11 solos and no sacks in the first three games this season.

RB Justin Forsett easily enjoyed his best game of the season as he rushed for 150 yards on 27 carries. The eight-year veteran ran for a career-high 1,266 yards last season but was limited to 124 yards on 39 carries in the first three games this season.

WR Steve Smith Sr. left Thursday night’s 23-20 overtime victory at Pittsburgh in the third quarter with a lower back contusion and did not return. He was limited to four catches and 24 yards after having a combined 23 receptions for 336 in the previous two games, amassing at least 150 yards in each game. He also had five receptions for 101 yards last season when the Ravens won at Pittsburgh in the playoffs.

WR Kamar Aiken had a solid game in WR Steve Smith Sr.’s stead, catching five passes for a game-high 77 yards. Aiken did not a catch a pass last Sunday in a loss to Cincinnati and was targeted only once in that game.

QB Joe Flacco didn’t have his best game but still raised his career record against the Steelers to 7-3. He completed 20 of 33 passes for 189 yards and one touchdown with one interception. In the previous two games, Flacco threw for a combined 746 yards and four scores, though the Ravens lost both times.