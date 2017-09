RB Terrence Magee was signed by the Ravens from their practice squad Saturday (Oct. 17). Prior to spending the past three weeks on the Ravens’ practice squad, Magee was on the team’s active roster to open the season. He did not play in the Week 1 game at Denver, and then was a game-day inactive in Week 2 at Oakland. The Ravens originally signed the 5-9, 215-pound Magee as a rookie free agent this past May.