S Nick Perry, who had his practice-squad contract terminated by the Ravens Wednesday was re-signed by the Ravens to their practice squad Saturday (Dec. 12).

T Eugene Monroe (shoulder) was placed on reserve/injured by the Ravens Saturday (Dec. 12).

QB Bryn Renner was signed by the Ravens from their practice squad Saturday (Dec. 12).

WR Chris Matthews was signed by the Ravens from their practice squad Saturday (Dec. 12).