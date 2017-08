TE Maxx Williams (knee) was placed on the Ravens' injured reserve list. Williams, a second-round pick in 2015, has been hampered by a cartilage issue for much of the season and did not have a reception. "It's the same thing he's had," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "It's not something that can be fixed until it's fixed." Last year, Williams finished with 32 receptions for 268 yards and one touchdown in 14 games.