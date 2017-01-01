FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Baltimore Ravens - PlayerWatch
January 1, 2017 / 9:24 PM / 8 months ago

Baltimore Ravens - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LB Zachary Orr (neck) was placed on the Ravens' injured-reserve list. Orr, 24, was already ruled out for Sunday's season finale against the Bengals. He had a breakout season as a first-time starter, leading the Ravens with 132 tackles. He also had three interceptions.

WR Vince Mayle was claimed off waivers by the Ravens from the Cowboys. Mayle, 25, was a 2015 fourth-round draft pick of the Browns out of Washington State. The 6-2, 228-pound Mayle has seen action in seven NFL games, including six this season, all with the Cowboys. He played mostly on special teams.

