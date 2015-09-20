Preview: Ravens at Raiders

The Baltimore Ravens attempt to continue their dominance in the all-time series when they visit the Oakland Raiders on Sunday. Baltimore has won six of its seven meetings with Oakland and each of the last four, including a 55-20 pounding on Nov. 11, 2012.

The Ravens will attempt to extend the winning streak without linebacker Terrell Suggs, who suffered a torn Achilles in the season-opening loss to Denver and is done for the campaign. Baltimore is hoping to avoid its first 0-2 start since 2005 as it faces a Raiders team whose quarterback likely will not be a full strength. Derek Carr exited Oakland’s season-opening loss to Cincinnati with a bruised right hand suffered while attempting a stiff-arm but participated in Wednesday’s practice without incident. The Raiders were beaten 33-13 by the Bengals as backup Matt McGloin threw a pair of touchdown passes to fullback Marcel Reece in the fourth quarter, which Oakland entered trailing 33-0.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Ravens -6. O/U: 43.5

ABOUT THE RAVENS (0-1): Without Suggs, more will be expected from fellow linebacker Elvis Dumervil, who recorded a franchise-record 17 sacks last season. To attempt to fill the hole created by the injury to the six-time Pro Bowler, Baltimore signed Jason Babin on Wednesday. The veteran linebacker spent last season with the New York Jets, registering two sacks in 16 games. Baltimore’s offense was woeful against Denver, gaining a league-low 173 yards while failing to produce a touchdown.

ABOUT THE RAIDERS (0-1): In addition to Carr, Oakland lost three defensive starters to injuries in the opener. Safety Charles Woodson separated his shoulder in the final minute of the contest and is questionable for Sunday as he participated in Wednesday’s early-practice drills without equipment. Cornerback D.J. Hayden and defensive tackle Justin Ellis went down with ankle injuries, although the former practiced on Wednesday.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Ravens T Eugene Monroe is questionable after leaving the season opener with a concussion.

2. Woodson has 60 career interceptions, two shy of Dick LeBeau and Dave Brown for ninth place on the all-time list.

3. Baltimore WR Steve Smith is four receptions away from passing Torry Holt (920) for 17th all-time.

PREDICTION: Ravens 24, Raiders 20