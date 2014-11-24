Preview: Ravens at Saints

The New Orleans Saints have appeared to be the most talented team in the muddled NFC South Division. However, after consecutive losses at the Superdome, the Saints are fortunate to find themselves in a tie for first place with the Atlanta Falcons. New Orleans can’t afford to let any more home games slip away when it hosts the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.

The Ravens are also locked in a playoff battle in the tight AFC North. Currently in third place, Baltimore snapped a two-game slide by beating Tennessee last time out. The Ravens hope their bye last week will help recharge their bodies for the stretch run and they’ve beaten the Saints in four of their five all-time meetings, but New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees has won his last six Monday night games.

TV: 8:30 p.m ET, ESPN. LINE: Saints - 3. O/U: 50.5.

ABOUT THE RAVENS (6-4): After a blazing start Joe Flacco has struggled recently, throwing five touchdown passes and five interceptions over the past four games. Running back Justin Forsett continues to have a breakout season with 721 yards rushing, ranking a surprising seventh in the NFL. Teams from the the AFC North are 8-1-1 against their counterparts from the NFC South this season.

ABOUT THE SAINTS (4-6): Rookie receiver Brandin Cooks (53, receptions, 530 yards) was lost for the season after undergoing thumb surgery during the week. The sure-handed Cooks’ loss will be felt by Brees, who leads the league completing 69.55 percent of his passes. New Orleans, which ranks third in passing offense, hasn’t lost three straight games at home since it dropped six in a row in 2005.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Baltimore is 20th in passing defense while New Orleans ranks 22nd.

2. LB Elvis Dumervil has 10.5 sacks and is on pace to break the Ravens’ season record of 15.

3. Saints S Rafael Bush is out with a broken leg.

PREDICTION: Saints 35, Ravens 28.