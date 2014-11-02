Preview: Ravens at Steelers

Just when it appeared the Pittsburgh Steelers were on the verge of being written off as a playoff contenter, Ben Roethlisberger and a revitalized offense have propelled them back into the AFC North race. The Steelers look to avenge one of their uglier performances of the season when they host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night in a key division matchup. Baltimore routed Pittsburgh 26-6 in Week 2, a rare outcome in a series in which nine of the 10 previous meetings were decided by three points or fewer.

While the Steelers have won two in a row, the Ravens lost at Cincinnati 27-24 last week in a showdown for first place in the division to drop into a tie with Pittsburgh, one-half game behind the Bengals. Roethlisberger, meanwhile, set franchise records with six touchdown passes and 522 yards as the Steelers demolished Indianapolis 51-34. ”They have a lot of pride over there,” Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said of Pittsburgh. “But we’re very comfortable in that rivalry. We’re very comfortable in that stadium. And we understand what it takes to win there.”

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC. LINE: Ravens -2. O/U: 48

ABOUT THE RAVENS (5-3): Baltimore allowed Cincinnati to drive 80 yards for the winning TD with just under a minute to play and had an apparent go-ahead score negated moments later when wide receiver Steve Smith was penalized for offensive interference. The Ravens’ running game was in tatters when the teams last met, coming three days after Ray Rice had his contract terminated, but Justin Forsett has since stabilized the ground game by averaging an AFC-high 5.5 yards per carry. Despite throwing two interceptions in each of the past two contests, quarterback Joe Flacco is on pace for his first 4,000-yard season and his top target is Smith, who is tied for the league lead with four 100-yard games. Baltimore’s defense is No. 2 in the league with an average of 16.4 points allowed.

ABOUT THE STEELERS (5-3): Roethlisberger became the first quarterback in NFL history to register a pair of 500-yard passing games and is only the fourth QB in the Super Bowl era to win 100 of his first 150 starts. Wideout Antonio Brown has become a near-unstoppable force for Pittsburgh following his 10-catch, 133-yard, two-TD performance last week, leading the league in receptions (60) and ranking second in yards (852). Running back Le‘Veon Bell is second in the NFL with 1.086 yards from scrimmage, but he was limited to 59 on the ground by the Ravens in Week 2 and has not scored a rushing touchdown since the season opener. Pittsburgh’s defense is vulnerable against the pass, permitting 250.1 yards per game, and is among the league’s worst teams with only 12 sacks.

1. Brown has at least five receptions and 50 yards in an NFL-record 24 consecutive games.

2. Ravens CB Jimmy Smith (foot) will miss the game after he was carted off the field a week ago.

3. Flacco has nine TDs and one interception in the last seven games versus Pittsburgh.

PREDICTION: Ravens 20, Steelers 16