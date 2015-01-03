Preview: Ravens at Steelers

(Updated: UPDATES with Bell status)

For as great a rivalry as exists between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens, the Ravens have never defeated the Steelers in the playoffs. Pittsburgh and Baltimore square off in the postseason for the fourth time Saturday night when the AFC North rivals meet on the Steelers’ home field, where the Ravens suffered their worst loss of 2014. Back on Nov. 2, Baltimore absorbed a 43-23 setback against its biggest rival as Ben Roethlisberger threw six touchdown passes, tying Pittsburgh’s franchise record.

Roethlisberger will be under center on Saturday, but the Steelers will be without Le‘Veon Bell after the league’s second-leading rusher hyperextended his right knee in Sunday’s 27-17 win against Cincinnati that clinched the AFC North title and the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs. Sixth-seeded Baltimore snuck into the postseason party by winning three of its final four games, coupled with a loss by San Diego in Week 17. The winner of this game will travel next weekend to face either top-seeded New England or No. 2 seed Denver.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, NBC. LINE: Steelers -3. O/U: 46.5

ABOUT THE RAVENS (10-6): Baltimore has not scored more than 20 points in a game since Dec. 7, but its defense has allowed an average of 15.7 points during its last three games, including a dominant effort in Week 17 when it held Cleveland to 259 total yards and 3-of-13 third-down conversions. The Ravens defense could be even more dominant Saturday with the return of All-Pro defensive tackle Haloti Ngata, who was suspended for the final four games of the regular season for taking a banned stimulant. “I feel like I owe these guys,” Ngata told reporters this week. “I’m going to do whatever I can do to help the team. I’m definitely just ready to get back out there again.” The Ravens quietly set team records for scoring (409 points) and average yards (365), thanks in large part to Joe Flacco (career-high 3,986 passing yards, 27 TDs, 12 INTs), Justin Forsett (career-high 1,266 rushing yards) and Steve Smith (1,065 receiving yards).

ABOUT THE STEELERS (11-5): The primary concern for the Steelers is the absence of Bell (1,361 rushing yards), whose injury paves the way for undrafted rookie Josh Harris, third-round pick Dri Archer and/or recently signed Ben Tate to see additional action against the Ravens. “I have confidence in anybody that’s on our (53-man roster). If I didn‘t, they wouldn’t be on our 53,” said Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin, whose team could rely even more on their second-ranked passing attack. Roethlisberger tied for the league lead with 4,952 passing yards, while Antonio Brown caught the second-most balls in a season in NFL history (129) and led the league with 1,698 receiving yards. Pittsburgh’s defense will be on the lookout for turnovers, which has been Baltimore’s downfall in its previous playoff matchups with Pittsburgh (11 turnovers in three games).

EXTRA POINTS

1. The teams split two meetings this season and last met in the playoffs in January 2011, when the Steelers secured a 31-24 victory in the divisional round.

2. Ravens LBs Elvis Dumervil (17 sacks) and Terrell Suggs (12) were the league’s top sack tandem in 2014.

3. Roethlisberger was only sacked on 5.1 percent of his dropbacks this season - the lowest mark of his career.

PREDICTION: Ravens 23, Steelers 22