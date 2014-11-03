Big Ben fires six TD passes again as Steelers roll

PITTSBURGH -- Ben Roethlisberger made history Sunday night, and it left Terrell Suggs shaking his head.

Roethlisberger threw six touchdown passes for a second consecutive game, leading the Steelers to a 43-23 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in a key AFC North game.

The 32-year-old Pittsburgh quarterback set a team record the previous Sunday when he passed for six scores in a victory over the Indianapolis Colts. The 12 touchdowns in a two-game span are an NFL record.

“It means guys are catching touchdowns and it’s fun, especially to get so many different guys involved in the offense,” Roethlisberger said.

Roethlisberger completed 25 of 37 passes for 340 yards Sunday night. It was the fourth time in the 11-year veteran’s career that he threw for at least five touchdowns in a game.

“You could have never sold me that during the week,” said Suggs, a standout Baltimore linebacker. “He did it last week. He had a hell of a day today. That’s a reflection on us all. You have to go out there and stop him.”

While Roethlisberger’s touchdown feats are becoming the talk of the league, they haven’t caught Steelers coach Mike Tomlin off guard.

“He is doing the things that we need him to do, obviously, but I don’t think any of us are surprised by anything that he does,” Tomlin said. “We have been looking at it for some time.”

Related Coverage Preview: Ravens at Steelers

The Steelers (6-3) earned their third consecutive win and took over sole possession of second place in the division behind the Cincinnati Bengals (5-2-1). The Ravens (5-4) absorbed their second loss in a row and fell into the AFC North basement behind the Cleveland Browns (5-3).

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown caught 11 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown, becoming the second player in NFL history to start a season with nine straight games of at least five receptions and 80 yards. Hall of Famer Michael Irvin had a similar streak in 1995 with the Dallas Cowboys.

Brown caught a 54-yard touchdown pass in the opening minute of the fourth quarter to give the Steelers a 29-10 lead.

Roethlisberger’s last touchdown pass came with 1:51 left, a 33-yarder to tight end Matt Spaeth that closed the scoring.

Two of Roethlisberger’s scoring passes went to rookie wide receiver Martavis Bryant, including an 18-yarder with 9:31 remaining that put the Steelers ahead 36-17. Bryant has five touchdowns receptions through the first three games of his career after being a healthy inactive for the season’s first six games.

“Everybody has to wait for their opportunity,” Bryant said. “It’s just when the opportunity presents itself whether you take advantage of it or not.”

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco finished 30 of 45 for 303 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Wide receiver Jacoby Jones scored on a 108-yard kickoff return with 13:47 left to draw the Ravens within 29-17. Flacco threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Crockett Gillmore with 2:58 to go, but Spaeth’s TD put the game away.

The Steelers turned Baltimore turnovers on back-to-back possessions in the second quarter into a pair of Roethlisberger touchdown passes with a span of 1:54 to take a 14-7 lead.

“The defense came up with the splash that created the tide that turned our way for the rest of the game,” Tomlin said.

The turnaround started when linebacker Arthur Moats forced a fumble by Ravens running back Lorenzo Taliaferro and Steelers cornerback Brice McCain returned it 27 yards to the Baltimore 26.

Five plays later, Roethlisberger threw a 5-yard scoring pass to running back Le‘Veon Bell to tie the score 7-7 with 7:18 remaining.

Linebacker Jason Worilds then intercepted Flacco and had a 30-yard return to the Ravens 30. Bryant hauled in a 19-yard touchdown pass three plays later to put the Steelers ahead 14-7 with 5:24 left.

The Ravens cut their deficit to 14-10 on kicker Justin Tucker’s 46-yard field goal with 1:44 remaining in the half.

The Steelers answered 51 seconds later when Roethlisberger hit wide receiver Markus Wheaton with a 47-yard touchdown pass to make it 22-10 going into halftime.

Baltimore wide receiver Torrey Smith caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from Flacco just over five minutes into the game to open the scoring.

“They played a very good football game,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said of the Steelers. “They hung in there and got stronger as the game went on.”

NOTES: Steelers SS Troy Polamalu (sprained knee) and Ryan Shazier (sprained right ankle) were both injured in the second quarter and did not return. .... Ravens TE Owen Daniels returned to the lineup after missing the previous game, a loss at Cincinnati, while recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery. ... Baltimore CB Jimmy Smith (foot) and WR Michael Campanaro (thigh) were inactive, as were Pittsburgh CB Ike Taylor (foreman) and S Ross Ventrone (hamstring) were inactive. ... The Steelers retired Hall of Fame defensive tackle Joe Greene’s No. 75 during a halftime ceremony. ... The Ravens host the Tennessee Titans next Sunday while the Steelers visit the New York Jets.