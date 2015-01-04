Ravens finally score playoff win in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH -- It might not have been as good as winning a Super Bowl but it felt like the next best thing to John Harbaugh.

Quarterback Joe Flacco passed for 259 yards and two touchdowns as the Baltimore Ravens defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-17 on Saturday night in the AFC wild-card round to finally win a playoff game at Heinz Field.

The Ravens had been 0-3 in postseason games at Pittsburgh, losing to their archrivals in 2002, 2009 and 2011. However, Baltimore ended that streak in its return to the playoffs after missing out last season for the first time in six years.

“It’s a special win and it goes just beyond it being a playoff win,” Harbaugh. “It was a great win in a very difficult stadium to pay in against a great franchise, one that we have a lot of admiration and respect for. This one really feels good.”

Next up for the Ravens is a divisional round game against the New England Patriots next Saturday at Foxborough, Mass.

Flacco, who led the Ravens to the Super Bowl title two years ago, was 18-of-29 passing. Wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. had 101 yards on five receptions.

“It’s like you see on television (with) all of the terrible towels and stuff,” Smith said of the Heinz Field atmosphere. “As a kid you grow up wanting to play in an atmosphere like this.”

The AFC Central champion Steelers’ first trip to the playoffs since 2011 was short as they were unable to overcome the loss of Pro Bowl running back Le‘Veon Bell. He sat out after hyperextending his right knee in the regular-season finale last Sunday against Cincinnati.

Bell had 2,215 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns during the regular season. The Steelers had 68 rushing yards on 19 attempts without him.

“You play with who’s healthy,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin said. “We’re not going to let that be the story of the game. We’ve had guys that have missed games every step along the way. We didn’t make enough plays (and) the Ravens did.”

However, Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs disagreed with Tomlin

“(Bell) is a fantastic player and him not playing definitely worked to our benefit,” Suggs said. “It always benefits the defense when they don’t have an explosive weapon.”

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger completed 31 of 45 passes for 334 yards and a touchdown but was intercepted twice, both times in the fourth quarter.

“Totally unacceptable,” Roethlisberger said of his performance. “I apologize to the fans, my teammate, management, everyone. I wish I could apologize to each fan individually.”

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown had nine receptions for 117 yards after leading the NFL in both categories during the regular season.

Flacco’s 21-yard touchdown pass to tight end Crockett Gilmore with 7:56 remaining gave the Ravens a commanding 30-15 lead, coming one play after Suggs intercepted a pass by Roethlisberger.

The Steelers appeared to have drawn within a touchdown on its next possession, but a penalty negated a 19-yard touchdown pass from Roethlisberger to running back Dri Archer. The drive then ended with 3:07 to go when Ravens safety Darian Stewart had an interception in the end zone.

The pick came immediately after Roethlisberger sat out three plays with a twisted neck.

The Steelers got a safety when safety Shamarko Thomas blocked a punt by Sam Koch out of the end zone with two minutes.

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker was perfect on three field-goal attempts, including nailing a 52-yarder with 8:47 left that gave the Ravens a 23-15 lead after the Steelers had drawn within five points.

With 11:01 remaining, Roethlisberger threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Martavis Bryant to cut their deficit to 20-15.

The Ravens scored on each of their first two second-half possessions to turn one-point lead into a 20-9 advantage.

After Tucker kicked a 45-yard field goal with 10:06 left in third quarter, Flacco eluded the rush of linebacker James Harrison and found wide receiver Torrey Smith open in the left corner of the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown pass with 4:13 remaining.

Thanks to the only touchdown of the first half -- a 5-yard run by running back Bernard Pierce -- the Ravens were able to eke out a 10-9 halftime lead. Tucker added a 28-yard field goal in the second quarter while the Steelers’ first-half scoring came on field goals of 47, 45 and 22 yards by kicker Shaun Suisham.

NOTES: Ravens LB Daryl Smith had a game-high 10 tackles, including nine solos, and forced two fumbles. ... Pittsburgh SS Troy Polamalu (knee) returned to the lineup after missing the last two games of the regular season. ... In addition to RB Le‘Veon Bell (knee), also inactive for the Steelers were CB Ike Taylor (shoulder, forearm) and TE Michael Palmer (groin). ... RB Ben Tate started in Bell’s place just four days after being signed a free agent and following a regular season in which he was released by both the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings. ... Baltimore DE Chris Canty (ankle) started after sitting out the win over Cleveland last Sunday in the regular-season finale. ... OT Eugene Monroe (foot) and DT Timmy Jernigan (foot, ankle) were among the Ravens’ inactives. ... Rookie OT James Hurt started for Monroe on the left side of the line. ... Baltimore coach John Harbaugh got moral support from his brother Jim Harbaugh, who made the five-hour drive from Ann Arbor after being hired as coach by the University of Michigan on Tuesday following his departure from the San Francisco 49ers two days earlier.