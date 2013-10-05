Baltimore Ravens - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Baltimore Ravens - INSIDE SLANT

The Ravens made a bold move to upgrade their struggling offensive line, sending a fourth-round and fifth-round draft pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars in a trade to acquire left tackle Eugene Monroe.

Monroe is expected to replace left tackle Bryant McKinnie once the trade becomes official Thursday after he takes and passes a physical. The trade was agreed to Tuesday night.

The Ravens (2-2) needed help, allowing a dozen sacks and averaging just 64 rushing yards through four games.

“It’s a sign that this football team wants to win and we want to win now,” defensive end Chris Canty said. “We’re not going to accept anything less than championship performance. Hopefully, he comes in here and puts us in a better position to win.”

Monroe didn’t come to Baltimore to sit on the bench. It’s unclear if he’ll play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

“Obviously, we’re bringing Eugene in to play,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “How soon that can happen remains to be seen. The main thing is, it makes us better almost immediately in terms of adding a football player of that quality to our team. We’ll just figure it out. We’ll fit it together to use these guys the best way we can.”

Added running back Ray Rice: “We have to match the other team’s intensity to be effective in the run game. Sometimes a guy wants it a little bit more on the other side. That’s what we have to do, we have to fight that. We have to match the other team’s intensity.”

The Ravens rushed for 24 yards on a franchise-low nine carries during a 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

“There’s not one thing that I can pinpoint,” right tackle Michael Oher said. “I guess we have to do a better job. If we open a hole, open a bigger hole, stuff like that.”

Oher gave high marks to Monroe, the eighth overall pick of the 2009 NFL draft out of Virginia.

“He’s strong, athletic, can move,” Oher said. “He’s a very hard worker, he’s a good player. He’s going to fit what we’re trying to do. It will just give the Ravens another option.”

SERIES HISTORY: 9th regular-season meeting. Dolphins lead series, 5-3. The Ravens defeated the Dolphins, 26-10, on Nov. 7, 2010 in the last meeting.

NFL Team Report - Baltimore Ravens - NOTES, QUOTES

--Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco had a career-high five interceptions during a 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He expects to bounce back Sunday game against the Miami Dolphins.

“It’s definitely not easy to throw five interceptions and just be cool with it,” Flacco said. “It was the main reason why we didn’t win that football game. You have to live with it and move on.”

The Ravens expect Flacco to turn it around as soon as this week against the Dolphins.

“Joe is resilient,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “He’s got a certain amount of mental toughness about him, and he’s been down this road before. It’s not the first time. Joe will always move forward, and we should see his best game this week.”

--Pro Bowl outside linebacker Terrell Suggs held nothing back during an ESPN interview taped months ago and aired Monday where he suggested NFL commissioner Roger Goodell had a hand in the power outage during Super Bowl XLVII. However, no evidence has surfaced to suggest a conspiracy.

Suggs called Goodell overpaid and insinuated that he favors certain teams, including the Denver Broncos. And the 2011 NFL Defensive Player of the Year took another verbal shot at a frequent foil: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Suggs expressed no regrets Wednesday, standing behind his remarks.

“Do I want to retract anything? No,” Suggs said. “Do I stand 100 percent by everything I said? Yeah. Is it relevant? Is it important? No. So, the only thing I‘m really focused on right now is a very good Miami Dolphins team.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 18.6 - Punt return average for wide receiver Tandon Doss, which leads the NFL.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I definitely felt good enough to contribute last week, and I feel better this week knowing I had no setbacks. I know what the deal is with my leg. Now that I firmly have my confidence, I have a game under me, I feel I can definitely go out there and contribute a little bit more, a lot more.” - RB Ray Rice on the improvement of his left hip flexor that forced him to miss a win over the Houston Texans.

NFL Team Report - Baltimore Ravens - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

The Ravens are $1.21 million under the NFL salary cap limit. They are making arrangements with the Jaguars for them to pick up $2.2 million of the remaining portion of Eugene Monroe’s $2.9 million base salary.

PLAYER NOTES

--TE Dallas Clark has 11 career catches for 239 yards and one touchdown against the Dolphins.

--QB Joe Flacco has completed 74 percent of his passes for 498 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in two games, both wins, against the Dolphins.

--RB Ray Rice has rushed for 96 yards in two games against the Dolphins with nine catches for 14 yards.

--OLB Terrell Suggs has 17 tackles, one interception, one touchdown, four sacks and two pass deflections in five games against the Dolphins.

INJURY IMPACT

--DT Marcus Spears didn’t practice due to a knee injury, limping slightly as he left the practice field Thursday.

--WR Jacoby Jones’ return to practice was done on a limited basis Wednesday.

--WR Brandon Stokley was limited with a groin injury after being held out Sunday.

--ILB Arthur Brown was limited with a strained left pectoral.

--RB Shaun Draughn was limited with a high-ankle sprain.

--WR Deonte Thompson (concussion) didn’t practice.

--WR Marlon Brown (strained hamstring) didn’t practice.

--NT Terrence Cody (sprained left knee) didn’t practice.

--C Ryan Jensen (foot surgery) didn’t practice.

--ILB Albert McClellan (sprained right shoulder) didn’t practice.

--CB Lardarius Webb (strained hamstring) didn’t practice.

GAME PLAN: The Ravens are expected to try to get after Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill. He’s been sacked an NFL-high 18 times. The Ravens have to account for wide receiver Mike Wallace, who burned them in the past when he was with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Ravens will try to kick-start the running game after nine carries for 24 yards against the Buffalo Bills. Quarterback Joe Flacco has to bounce back from a five-interception game against the Bills.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Ravens CB Lardarius Webb vs. Dolphins WR Mike Wallace -- Webb isn’t 100 percent due to a strained hamstring, but isn’t expected to miss this game. Webb’s game is speed, so it will be instructive to see whether he’s hampered by the hamstring on top of his surgically-repaired left knee repaired last October. Wallace has speed to burn, but hasn’t gotten off to a fast start with the Dolphins. He’s capable of making big plays, so the Ravens will have to account for him.

Ravens FB Vonta Leach vs. Dolphins LB Dannell Ellerbe -- Leach is a devastating, proud lead blocker who’s regarded as the top pure fullback in the game. Ellerbe is a former Ravens linebacker familiar with his old team who has mobility and aggressiveness working in his favor. He’s the Dolphins’ leading tackler, living up to their $35 million investment.