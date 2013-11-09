Baltimore Ravens - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Baltimore Ravens - INSIDE SLANT

Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice has had to adjust to a much different, unwanted set of circumstances this season.

Named to the Pro Bowl the past three seasons, Rice has rushed for just 259 yards on 97 carries this season and is on pace to finish with 519 yards. Averaging 2.7 yards per run, Rice is the second-lowest ranked running back in average per carry in the NFL.

“Everybody has these situations,” Rice said. “A down year isn’t going to make or break me as a person. I’ve been through a lot worse than averaging what I‘m averaging in carries. I’ve got broad shoulders. As long as you’re not jumping on my front lawn, you’re all right.”

In his previous four seasons, Rice had rushed for 1,143, 1,364, 1,220 and 1,339 yards.

He rushed for just 17 yards on 11 carries against the Browns, averaging 1.5 yards per run.

”My level of confidence is where it was in Week 1,“ Rice said. ”I still believe we’ll get the run game going. We have the guys. It’s never going to be an effort thing. We’ve just seen some pretty good fronts, and I’ve battled through stuff this year.

“I don’t have to hesitate to do anything. I just want to go out there and let it fly. The next eight games, I‘m just trying to go out there and be the best Ray Rice I can be for the next half of the season.”

Rice insisted that his health is fine now after dealing with a strained left hip flexor earlier this season.

“I’ve been working on my health, my health is there,” Rice said. “And now it’s time to keep pushing for these next eight games, and win the ones that we have at home.”

The Ravens have fallen to 29th in rushing offense, averaging 71.6 yards per game. With 573 rushing yards and a 2.8 average per carry, the Ravens are on pace to finish the season with 1,146 yards.

”We’re going to earn our confidence by doing well,“ Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. ”I think fundamentally, we have a confident group. There’s no question that all of us are confident. We know we can get it done and we know we can get there.

“Until you start doing it with some consistency, it’s hard to be confident in what you’re doing. So, sure, we have to get that done. It’s the cart before the horse. We have confidence, but as we start doing things, it will build on that confidence.”

SERIES HISTORY: 35th regular-season meeting. Ravens lead series, 19-15. The Ravens have won four of their last five games against Cincinnati.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Baltimore Ravens - NOTES, QUOTES

--Baltimore Ravens safety James Ihedigbo dismissed Cleveland Browns wide receiver Greg Little’s claim that Ihedigbo choked him Sunday.

Little told Cleveland reporters Wednesday that was why he ripped off Ihedigbo’s helmet and launched it toward the sideline, drawing the first of two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties for altercations with the Ravens’ veteran defensive back.

Ihedigbo wasn’t penalized during either exchange.

”It’s kind of unfortunate that this is even being an issue,“ Ihedigbo said. ”It’s a divisional game, things get physical and get rowdy. I would never personally cross the line or play outside the rules in any manner. You can freeze the clips. I have my hand on his chest. He ripped off my helmet and threw it.

“I guess looking back on him losing his cool and saying what took place that didn’t take place. The refs would have seen it, other players would have seen it. And I would have been punished for the play as well. That didn’t take place. He lost his cool. He threw my helmet. Therefore, the penalty was given on him. To sit back and say now all this other stuff happened and it’s Wednesday and the game happened on Sunday is kind of ridiculous to me.”

There are still photographs of Ihedigbo and Little on the bottom of the pile where they’re mixing it up and it looks like Ihedigbo’s hands are up around the neck area. However, it’s inconclusive whether Ihedigbo choked Little.

”I know the ref was saying, ‘Let go of his facemask,’ but he was choking me, so I‘m not (going to let go),“ Little told Cleveland reporters. ”There’s a thin line between football and just morals and if you’re a man, you’re not going to let a guy spit in your face, and you’re not going to let a guy choke you.

“You’re not going to let a guy have (his) way with your kids or your family or your wife. It’s just how it is. I don’t have to say anything to the ref. At that point, (Ihedigbo) crossed the line.”

Both players said they hadn’t been informed of any fine. The league office said it reviews all potentially finable offenses and announces discipline on Fridays.

”I would be very surprised,“ Ihedigbo said when asked if he anticipates NFL punishment. ”You can watch the tape at full speed. It was an altercation on the field. The refs dealt with it the correct way.

“He ripped my helmet off and threw it. Things happen out on the field, but I would never do anything outside the rules or be known as a dirty player. I play hard and play physical and play to the whistle.”

--Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh said tight end Dennis Pitta is inching closer to playing again.

Pitta suffered a fractured and dislocated right hip in late July and had surgery.

He remains on the injured reserve-designated for return list.

“Everything I’ve been told is that he’s on schedule,” Harbaugh said. “But I still think it’s pretty vague and generic. We’re getting close to that date. I‘m interested to hear when he can start practicing again. I’ve been asking that question. I haven’t gotten a ‘yes’ yet. But he’s closer than ever. I have my fingers crossed just like everybody else does.”

--For Ravens left tackle Eugene Monroe, being traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars was expected to introduce him to a winning environment.

However, Monroe has yet to actually play in a win since joining the Ravens.

Traded to the Ravens in exchange for fourth- and fifth-round draft picks after going 2-14 last season with the Jaguars and 0-4 this season in Jacksonville before the trade, Monroe was inactive for the Ravens’ win over the Miami Dolphins. He started the past three games for the Ravens -- all losses.

The last time Monroe played in a victory was with the Jaguars during a 24-19 win over the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 25, 2012.

“The situation is familiar territory for me,” Monroe said. “We definitely have everything in place to get these wins. The games are coming down to the wire. The approach for me is the same: continue to grind, continue to be the best prepared for these games that I can be, so on Sunday I can put on a performance, and look back, and see I played well, and continue to execute, and be consistent, so we can get this thing rolling.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 28 - Sacks for the Ravens this season, seventh-most in the NFL.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s pretty cool. Basically, I haven’t been out there. I just want to do my best, show what I can do a little bit, get out there and have some fun.” -- Ravens sixth-round defensive end Kapron Lewis-Moore on returning to practice from a torn anterior cruciate ligament suffered in the BCS national title game. He remains on the reserve non-football injury list.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Baltimore Ravens - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

Cornerback Asa Jackson returned to practice after serving his eight-game suspension for violating the NFL performance-enhancing drug policy. The Ravens have been granted a roster exemption for Jackson, but can activate him at any time.

“The fact that they brought me back, I hope I‘m here for a reason,” said Jackson, who was suspended for the second time for unauthorized usage of Adderall. “It’s been a rough first two years with that kind of stuff. I’ve grown as a person and as a man and they’re not going to have any problems out of me.”

Rookie defensive lineman Kapron Lewis-Moore practiced for the first time since tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in the BCS national title game for Notre Dame. The sixth-round draft pick remains on the reserve non-football injury list and enters a three-week window during which he can either be activated or be done for the season.

The fact that the 6-foot-4, 310-pound sixth-round draft pick is even practicing shows how far he’s come since suffering the injury.

“I feel like I‘m pretty ready,” Lewis-Moore said. “There’s a lot of rust I got to knock off. My progress is going good. My leg feels great.”

INJURY IMPACT

--CB Jimmy Smith (strained groin) was listed as questionable after limited practice Friday.

--MLB Daryl Smith (thigh) was listed as questionable after limited practice Friday.

--WR Brandon Stokley (thigh) was listed as questionable after limited practice Friday.

--CB Corey Graham (calf) was listed as questionable after limited practice Friday.

--S James Ihedigbo (toe) was listed as questionable after limited practice Friday

--WR Marlon Brown was limited with a finger injury but listed as probable Friday.

--OG Kelechi Osemele isn’t practicing, but it has already been determined that he’ll eventually undergo back surgery and be placed on injured reserve.

PLAYER NOTES

--TE Dallas Clark has 16 career catches for 207 yards and three touchdowns in three career games against the Bengals.

--OLB Elvis Dumervil has two sacks, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery in three games against the Bengals.

--QB Joe Flacco is 6-4 all-time against the Bengals, passing for 1,802 yards, and nine touchdowns.

--RB Ray Rice has rushed for 754 yards and eight touchdowns in 10 games against the Bengals, catching 36 passes for 300 yards and one touchdown.

--WR Torrey Smith has 20 catches for 298 yards and two touchdowns in five career games against the Bengals.

--OLB Terrell Suggs has 80 tackles and 7.5 sacks in 18 career games against the Bengals with three forced fumbles.

GAME PLAN: The Ravens’ defense has its work cut out for them.

They have to account for the Bengals’ potent passing game headlined by quarterback Andy Dalton and wide receiver A.J. Green.

The Bengals’ repertoire includes a nice inside-outside running game with BenJarvus Green-Ellis and rookie Giovani Bernard.

Offensively, the Bengals remain formidable even with All-Pro defensive tackle Geno Atkins out for the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Ravens CB Lardarius Webb vs. Bengals WR A.J. Green -- Webb has been targeted more often this season and was faked off his feet by Davone Bess on a touchdown against the Browns. Green is an imposing, fast receiver with prototypical skills and size.

--Ravens WR Torrey Smith vs. Bengals CB Adam Jones -- Smith has emerged as a go-to receiver and is on pace for a career-high 1,400 yards. Jones is a smart, savvy veteran with excellent cover skills and a hard-nosed mentality.